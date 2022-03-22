While some people believe in supernatural beings, some don't. However, there is one common thing between all of us: we all have heard paranormal stories from our friends and acquaintances, about encountering a spirit or a supernatural being.

Today, we stumbled upon a series of threads where people revealed their spookiest horror stories from Bangalore that would definitely send shivers down your spine. If you are looking forward to a sleepless night, read on.

1. "People in and around Banashankari would have heard of Kamakhya. There is a marriage hall on the first floor next to a pastry shop, which is haunted. When we arrived at the marriage hall, there was a big room on the left side. When I opened the door of that room, I felt like someone passed behind me, like a gush of wind, inhumanely fast. Since there were windows in the restroom, I shrugged it off as wind. However, after the reception, my husband and I slept in the same room. At night, he woke me up and said that he saw a lady wearing a red saree with bangles hanging from the fan. He also said that as soon as he closed his eyes, he felt wet hair on his face. He then woke me up and told me about it. We were very scared and went to another room, where my in-laws were staying. We told them about the incident and my father-in-law said he also felt someone passing behind him. That's when I realized that the place is haunted."

2. "Once, I was at my friend's apartment in Kumaraswamy layout. We were sort of partying and I went to use the bathroom. His bathroom was in another room and we were in a different room. Just the three of us, including me. So, I had to cross the living room and the bedroom, which had the attached bathroom, which was dark. But, there was a dim glow because of the street light and I could see my way through. Also, I didn't know the switch for the lights and I had to go. As I crossed the hall and went to the bathroom, I had an eerie feeling of being followed and looked at. I looked at myself in the mirror and realized something was off. I went back to the party and asked my friend if this place is haunted? He told me that before him, someone had died in the house and there was no cleansing ceremony performed."

3. "I had recently moved into a 1 BHK apartment that already had the owner’s sofa and bed. The first night, I felt as if someone was sleeping and snoring on the sofa. It frightened me and I just froze and didn’t move an inch the rest of the night, under my blanket. The next day, I moved the sofa to the spare room. The second night, everything was good. However, in the morning, I noticed that two of my little idols of God had fallen, face down. I convinced myself that it must be a mouse or something since I was on the ground floor. The third night passed. The next morning, again, the idols had fallen down. Now, I panicked. I decided to move the sofa back to its original place. The fourth night, again, I heard snoring noises from the sofa. I played some soothing music with headphones during the entire night. This became a routine for the next few days and I didn’t feel anything after that. We were just co-existing without troubling each other. After a couple of months, someone from the second floor jumped from the balcony in the night. After that, I decided to move out. It was too much for me to handle."

4. "I was staying in Ejipura. One night, I heard loud banging on my bedroom door. When I shouted, it suddenly stopped. I waited till morning to open the door. I could not see anything misplaced or destroyed as all the doors and windows were locked perfectly. So, I ignored it. But, the same thing repeated for the next few nights and every time I shouted, it all stopped. Subsequently, I moved out of that house."

5. "This incident happened to me when I was in college. I always used to give my bike for servicing to one particular guy. He always had cool bikes with him and he even used to let me ride them. One day, he asked me to come with him to deliver a customer's scooter. I agreed since I was waiting for my bike, anyway. We reached a small house in Viveknagar. During our ride, he told me that the owner didn't collect his bike and it has been a month. So, he wanted to get his payment and deliver the bike to the owner. We knocked on the door and an old man (owner of the scooter) opened the door. He looked really pale. The guy asked him why he didn't come to pick up his scooter. But, he just stared at us. He tilted his head on one side but didn't say anything. It was really strange. His cold stare sent a shiver down my spine. As I was awkwardly staring at him, I noticed a photo frame behind him with a garland. As I looked closer, it was a picture of an old man, which resembled the old man standing in front of us. There were also incense sticks and camphor on the floor. My bike guy left his keys at the door and we both bolted. It still gives me the creeps to this day."

6. "My colleague, who lives in a popular society in BTM layout, told me this story. He and his apartment neighbour went on a trip once and when they came back, their families had ordered some non-veg food for dinner. After a few days, the neighbour started behaving differently at night. He started speaking to himself in three different languages and even used to cuss at his wife. This went on for a month. After that, his wife called a priest for examination. The priest informed her that there was a ghost inside her husband, which got inside him on their way back from the trip. Apparently, the ghost was famished and since they were carrying a parcel of non-veg food, it hopped on with them to their home. The ghost told the priest that if they bring him the same parotta and chicken again from that same restaurant, he will leave his body. The family again went to that restaurant, which is nearby Hosur, and got the same dish. They made sure that the neighbour eats it all and from the next day, he was alright."

7. "I was staying in a single room in my hostel, talking to a friend on the call at around 2-3 AM. Someone knocked on the door. My first thought was someone had come to ask for food or something because it was normal in my college. But no, there was a girl standing and I couldn't see her (as the hall was dark). She asked me if I'm summoning any spirits. I don't know why, at that time, I thought it was a completely normal question and went back to talking to my friend. But, the next day, I realized that I had never seen this girl in my hostel before."

8. "My friends used to live in a house near Banashankari. All six of them were experiencing some weird things like someone knocking at the bathroom door when no one was around and some shadow-thing moving on the walls. They used to experience these things individually and it never happened when in the group. So, they didn't reveal these to one another, as they thought that they might be criticized. But, one day, a strange thing happened. There was a cot in that house, which was already there before they came. One guy was sleeping on that cot and the remaining five were sleeping on the floor, beside the cot. All of a sudden, the guy sleeping on the cot rose in the air and landed 10 feet away from that cot. He woke up and started behaving in a weird way. His friends got scared and started beating him until he behaved normally. After that, they started sharing their personal experiences. One day, there were only two people in the house. One guy woke up and saw someone smoking near him. Initially, he thought it was the other guy, but he saw his friend sleeping beside him. He started screaming, woke up the other guy and left that house without even packing their bags. After that, all the six guys left Bangalore, leaving their bags in that room, and went back to their respective hometowns. People living nearby told them that an old man died in that house before they took it for rent and probably it was his ghost that dwells in that house."

9. "I once smelled burning flesh in the bylanes of HSR, like one would experience at a burning ghat. It was a deserted street and I got the chills. Needless to say, I escaped."

10. "There is an apartment in Shantinagar and everyone in that area knows that it is built on land encroached by a graveyard. One day, my mom and I decided to casually have a look into those flats and get to know about the deal, when it was under construction. That night, both my mom and I, got terrible nightmares and decided it's not worth even thinking about buying a flat in those apartments."

11. "This happened around 2011, at Banashankari. I had recently moved to Bangalore and was staying at a hostel and searching for a 1 BHK. I found this relatively cheap and decent spot. The first week was okay, but then, things started getting weird. I used to keep the place clean, spotless actually, despite which, a rotten smell would present there all the time. I used to think that it was probably a drainage issue. Then, I started having insomnia. I tried everything possible but, just couldn't sleep. Then one night, I fell asleep only to be awakened by a loud banging on the door. From then on, I would sleep, but loud banging would wake me up, like every single night. One night I opened the door and went to the street, but there was nothing. No dogs barking, no people talking, everyone sound asleep. One night, I had to go to Kormangla, my girlfriend had come to my place. I went to Kormangla and on the way back, I kept losing my way, no matter what, I kept going in circles. Frustrated, I stopped for a cup of tea and cigarettes. I tried again to reach home. I came back home and saw that she had done some cleaning, because of the rotten smell. A few nights later, I had a nightmare. I jolted from my sleep, but couldn't open my eyes from fear. I started praying loudly, the only thing that came to my mind at that time. A few months in, I started hearing voices, they were always talking. Six months passed and I couldn't handle it anymore. So, I left. After some time, I realised that I forgot a book there and had to go back to collect it. My friend, who accompanied me, stood with me outside while the new tenant brought us the book. He invited us inside, but we were so scared that we just scrambled. I'm never gonna take these things lightly."

BRB, turning on all the lights in my house!