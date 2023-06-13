I feel like saying this out loud gets a lot of judgement. People think if you want a low-key birthday celebration, you’re either pretentious AF or a boring and dull person. But let me tell you, if you know someone who likes smaller Birthday parties, they probably see quality in private, intimate and slower forms of celebration rather than a highly charged get-together.

Credit: Pinterest

Sometimes small parties come off as no celebration at all, but what it really means is that ‘I enjoy not feeling like my Birthday is a race to feel the best I’ve felt in a year.’ There’s nothing worse than spending a special day feeling peer pressured into making it *memorable.* Excuse me, but where’s the fun in feeling like you haven’t done enough for your Birthday?

What if I want to spend my Birthdays not forcing or rushing things? What if want to be at my mental and emotional best, take things easy, and be comfortable and at peace on my Birthday?

Credit: Pinterest

To be honest, Birthdays to me, are about being around my favourite people, not feeling pressured to have a crazy bash, and being genuinely and sustainably happy.

Not the kind of happy that dies down at 12 pm, when the day is ending. But actually happy, the kind that I continue feeling the next day, and the next, and the next.

Credit: Giphy

I think the greatest gift you can give to yourself on your b’day is a day off; A day away from all the outside noise, where it’s just you and your loved ones and some really great food! A day where you are relaxed, at peace and joyful.

And maybe next year can be a year of parties, confetti and loud music, but for now – let me have my cake, and eat it however I please.

