There’s no doubt that desi relatives and har baat mein taang adana walk hand-in-hand. No matter where or how old we are, our ‘beloved’ desi relatives would find a reason to poke us – and we know that we are not alone!

We asked people to share their controversial views on desi relatives and trust us, the responses are too relatable. Take a look!

1. “They hardly care about us in general, but they don’t leave a chance when it comes to things that they can be condescending about. They are too nosy.” -Manya Ailawadi

2. “For women, especially, relatives almost never acknowledge our achievements. They either ignore them or move on to someone else.” -Anonymous

3. “I feel relatives have no right to shame kids on the basis of their physical appearance, academic marks, or any other shortcoming. It’s disrespectful and dehumanizing.” -Tryambak Budhiraja

4. “No one owes their relatives anything just because they are related – especially our time.” -Riddhima Kapoor

5. “All relatives secretly hate each other. To be honest, some relatives only reach out to get insights about our lives.” –Anonymous

6. “I remember how my relatives used to call only when I got my school results or after I chose Humanities as my stream – not even on my birthday. My aunt was all like ‘how will you grow in life if you go ahead with this’ and I couldn’t care less. I’m an artist now and I think relatives should only be allowed to call once in 12 months, that too if it’s urgent.” -Raj Arora

7. “Unless these relatives are doctors, they shouldn’t be asking about our babies or our future planning about them. It’s our life, we’ll deal with it. -Anonymous

8. “Relatives shouldn’t give unsolicited career advice – which actually sounds like taunts.” -Snigdha Oreya

9. “Well, the relatives who bodyshame or pass nasty comments about the groom or bride on their wedding night, should be sent without offering food.” -Gunjan Joshi

10. “People in general, but especially relatives, should stop assuming that they bring joy to another person. No offense, but I don’t want you at my wedding. This could happen even with people who haven’t necessarily done anything bad to me…the fact that most relatives have, is an added problem.” – Ira

Dear relatives, please take notes!