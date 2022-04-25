Let's admit it, looking for an apartment is one heck of a task. I mean, what happens when you come across a roommate who has a gazillian rules and regulations, or simply gives you the absolute creeps!
Finding a roommate who matches your likes, dislikes is pretty much a milestone in adulthood. But, finding a SAFE roommate is what it's all about, TBH. And this ad tweeted by @DevinDonuts is pretty much the opposite of safe.
Lol what pic.twitter.com/msutk5aZwQ— divine (@DevinDonuts) April 20, 2022
So, of course twitizens shot back with the most epic responses to this creepy AF ad. Take a look.
So they're wanting a slave or concubine like it's the 1800s or feudal Japan? So the guy who wrote the ad is Republican?— Curtis Wakanda Candidate for Canada P.M.✊ 🇺🇦 (@Currtis25Harr) April 21, 2022
Someone probably put their enemy's phone number on it and plastered it all around town.— lightfantastik (@lightfantastik) April 22, 2022
That's not a roommate that's a really cheap sugar daddy— Little Monster (@godwhatalittle1) April 22, 2022
He may be looking for a lot of things, but roommate isn't it.
this one is somehow better pic.twitter.com/kKB9ldOfDo— crumb (@rinpep) April 22, 2022
So let me get this straight? If I'm a hot, young woman (cause you KNOW he wants hot) in the freest years of my life, I'm supposed to choose to pay to be twice-my-age Owen's bang maid when I could be out with hot guys my own age? Yeah, no.— Cat Food Casserole (@CasseroleFood) April 21, 2022
And some people straight up asked for the guy's phone number to report him.
Why you block out the phone #??— BigSistaGorgeous1 (@7GOLDStarz) April 22, 2022
Homeboy posted that in the community. What y’all protecting him for? I want the # so we can start the investigation 😤
It was easier in the old days. You just needed some cheese. pic.twitter.com/ajZGBiO4Du— Mark L 🇨🇦 (@iamcoup) April 22, 2022
Unblur the number. We just wanna chat about how he came to the conclusion that he deserves to be paid to have a house-cleaning concubine.— Heather Hughson 🇺🇦 (@HNHughson) April 21, 2022
And he wanted basically a second wife or somebody not to take care of the baby but to be the step mother simple as that I was 22 by that time and he was like 45— so even some legal platforms allow this kind of shit or decide to ignore it… cause he was paying….— Lula 🖤 (@lulaMant92) April 23, 2022
I've always WANTED to pay $400 for the privilege of being a full time maid and sex slave. Why did you blur his number?🤣🙄— Renee Libby 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@ReneeAlida) April 21, 2022
How is this guy single?? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣What a catch!!— Your Mother Reads The News (@NewsDrunkies) April 22, 2022
Dawg that’s not a roommate that’s what you call a wife— Solar Slime (@SolarSlime) April 22, 2022
"You pay me to be my much younger girlfriend"... Where do these men get the audacity to be able to post something like this from?— ✨🌙Sailor Super Flower Blood Moon🌟✨ (@kidzbopkpop) April 22, 2022
As @kidzbopkpop said, how did he even have the audacity to post the ad!