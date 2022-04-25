Let's admit it, looking for an apartment is one heck of a task. I mean, what happens when you come across a roommate who has a gazillian rules and regulations, or simply gives you the absolute creeps!

For instance, this apartment ad posted by a 44-year-old man demanding a female flat mate who is okay with leaving her doors unlocked. Shady AF if you ask me.

Finding a roommate who matches your likes, dislikes is pretty much a milestone in adulthood. But, finding a SAFE roommate is what it's all about, TBH. And this ad tweeted by @DevinDonuts is pretty much the opposite of safe.

The person who has posted the ad clearly wants someone who has no boundaries and does whatever he wants!

So, of course twitizens shot back with the most epic responses to this creepy AF ad. Take a look.

So they're wanting a slave or concubine like it's the 1800s or feudal Japan? So the guy who wrote the ad is Republican? — Curtis Wakanda Candidate for Canada P.M.✊ 🇺🇦 (@Currtis25Harr) April 21, 2022

Someone probably put their enemy's phone number on it and plastered it all around town. — lightfantastik (@lightfantastik) April 22, 2022

That's not a roommate that's a really cheap sugar daddy — Little Monster (@godwhatalittle1) April 22, 2022

He may be looking for a lot of things, but roommate isn't it.

this one is somehow better pic.twitter.com/kKB9ldOfDo — crumb (@rinpep) April 22, 2022

So let me get this straight? If I'm a hot, young woman (cause you KNOW he wants hot) in the freest years of my life, I'm supposed to choose to pay to be twice-my-age Owen's bang maid when I could be out with hot guys my own age? Yeah, no. — Cat Food Casserole (@CasseroleFood) April 21, 2022

And some people straight up asked for the guy's phone number to report him.

Why you block out the phone #??

Homeboy posted that in the community. What y’all protecting him for? I want the # so we can start the investigation 😤 — BigSistaGorgeous1 (@7GOLDStarz) April 22, 2022

It was easier in the old days. You just needed some cheese. pic.twitter.com/ajZGBiO4Du — Mark L 🇨🇦 (@iamcoup) April 22, 2022

Unblur the number. We just wanna chat about how he came to the conclusion that he deserves to be paid to have a house-cleaning concubine. — Heather Hughson 🇺🇦 (@HNHughson) April 21, 2022

One of the replies to this on Reddit. pic.twitter.com/Ci9V21NkGS — Dennis The Menace (@Semper_Sincerus) April 22, 2022

And he wanted basically a second wife or somebody not to take care of the baby but to be the step mother simple as that I was 22 by that time and he was like 45— so even some legal platforms allow this kind of shit or decide to ignore it… cause he was paying…. — Lula 🖤 (@lulaMant92) April 23, 2022

I've always WANTED to pay $400 for the privilege of being a full time maid and sex slave. Why did you blur his number?🤣🙄 — Renee Libby 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@ReneeAlida) April 21, 2022

How is this guy single?? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣What a catch!!

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Your Mother Reads The News (@NewsDrunkies) April 22, 2022

Dawg that’s not a roommate that’s what you call a wife — Solar Slime (@SolarSlime) April 22, 2022

"You pay me to be my much younger girlfriend"... Where do these men get the audacity to be able to post something like this from? — ✨🌙Sailor Super Flower Blood Moon🌟✨ (@kidzbopkpop) April 22, 2022

As @kidzbopkpop said, how did he even have the audacity to post the ad!