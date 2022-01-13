Recently, in a heartbreaking incident, Salil Tripathi, a Zomato delivery executive, lost his life in a gruesome road accident. Reportedly, it was at the hands of a drunk policeman's vehicle. As you can image, the uproar for such irresponsible and negligent behavior was loud and unforgiving.

Tripathi was a hotel manager and unfortunately, he lost his job as the pandemic set in. To support his family better, he joined Zomato as a food delivery executive. I believe we're all aware of the challenges that come with a job that requires so much of a person.

A couple of days ago, Salil was waiting to deliver a food order when a speeding SUV collided with his bike, and the injuries were far too grave for him to survive through them.

Salil Tripathi was the sole breadwinner for his family. Post his demise, his wife and son were left without any support. But, as the news of his horrific accident spread, people came forward to help his family out. Zomato has also said that they'll be providing his family financial support, and a life insurance cover.

On 8/01/22 an accident took place in BUDH VIHAR area in which SALIL TRIPATHI died,He was hit hard by policeman who was badly drunk,As SALIL died due to gross negligence and indiscipline of a policeman,we demand a job for one of his family members.

#Delhi Heartbreaking picture of Zomato Executive Salil Tripathi's son shared by family.



Salil's wife Sucheta also Tweeted expressing the grave heartache and unfortunate circumstances she and her son are facing at the moment.

My husband Salil tripathi lost his life as delhi policemen hit him by car in drunken state on 8/1/22.Need justice for my husband left with 10 yr old son and his mother..Future is dark for me😭🙏🏻

Upon hearing this sad truth, filmmaker Manish Mundra transferred ₹4 lakh to Sucheta's bank account. And then, many people followed suit and began donating.

❤️ now beyond this let's help her with a job. It's empowering and will last her for good after she makes a career out of it.

So found the bank details through @jignasa_sinha



Suchitra Tripathi

Bank of Maharashtra

Bank account : 00000068006999689

IFSCode: MAHB0001342



Done 4 lacs.





Sir, you inspire others to do more. Small help from my side.🙏

Be good do good



May shree ram give her strength , couldn't imagine the loss 🙏

Can't imagine the pain Salil's family is going through.. sending my prayer and thoughts to them.

Done 50K. Should be in her account within 2 days. #BeBraveBharatWithYou

God bless you!

The policeman responsible for Salil's demise, Zile Singh, has been arrested and suspended.

A fundraiser has been started on Ketto for Salil's family as well.