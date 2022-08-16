It's always intriguing to see royals and celebrities commute in public transport. For instance, recently images of Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum riding the the London Underground were seen circulating the internet.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (also known as Fazza) was seen travelling with friend Badr Ateej. While the two are seen standing together in the photo, one thing is quite evident, they seemed to have gone unnoticed by the crowd on the train.

Now this is not always the case. Because last month, Sheikh Hamdan was seen taking selfies with Dubai residents from his car, in London.

But along with him, his friend Badr Ateej also posted a photo of them together while the two were in Yorkshire. It seems like the duo had quite the time on this trip to England! Also, we're stunned at how kind and humble he is as a person. Lovely.

I guess this is what you call regal charm!