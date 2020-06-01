After more than two months of being indoors, most of us have started dreaming of our favourite coffee shops. Recollecting the soft sofas at our favourite restaurants, memorising our next order - waiting for the opportunity to finally have french fries from McDonald's again.

But the truth of this matter is that, even though we may be allowed to eat out again, soon - it will in no way be what it was before.

The few countries that have opened up their restaurants are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of their customers. Same will go for those who choose to open post-lockdown in India.

As the excitement takes over, to step out and resume our old social lives. We must keep in mind that the vaccine isn't out yet and we'll still need to practice social distancing and basic safety precautions. This light at the end of the tunnel is accompanied by a 'conditions apply' tag.