Alright, folks, let’s talk about the real deal behind that “elite” subscription service. Imagine logging in, scrolling through profiles in the hopes of finding “the one,” only to realize that what you’re seeing might not even be real.

Yup, BharatMatrimony, known for its reputation as India’s top matchmaking app, is in hot water after a Mumbai-based woman, Swati Mukund, went viral with a video exposing her picture used on the platform under a fake profile.

Mukund didn’t mince words, dubbing the issue the “BharatMatrimony Scam” and issuing a wake-up call for users everywhere to be cautious. Swati’s video cuts right to the chase, showing her disbelief as her image, which she never uploaded, appeared on BharatMatrimony’s “elite” section under a profile for a “Nithya Raja Sekar,” a supposed fitness professional from Chennai. Ironically, this elite service is marketed as a premium, meticulously curated experience. But with her picture slapped on a fake profile, Swati wasn’t buying it, asking the question on everyone’s mind: “If this is elite curation, what’s regular service like?”

Her video’s popularity has opened up a Pandora’s box, with users flocking to the comments to share their own horror stories of fake profiles, questionable verification, and customer support that seems to fall short of answers. Some reported similar issues with their own photos used without consent, while others described “gold-verified profiles” with eerily similar flaws. One user shared how the “algorithm” is supposed to detect reused photos, but, as they found out the hard way, it clearly doesn’t catch everything.

What’s shocking is the ease with which these profiles are established, even within so-called “elite” services. Typically, these platforms rely on document verification, often using Aadhaar or other government-issued IDs. However, as many users point out, photo verification and authenticity checks are often missing or superficial at best. In an era where anyone can download a photo and create a profile in minutes, it raises questions about just how much “security” these platforms are delivering and whether the extra “premium” label means much at all.

The takeaway here? A flashy “verified” label might not mean what you think. Swati’s story serves as a reminder that the current system isn’t airtight, and for users, it’s wise to approach profiles with a dose of skepticism.

Matchmaking apps may offer connection, but with low barriers to creating fake profiles, users are left to navigate a landscape that sometimes feels more like a minefield than a safe space for finding love.