We all have that one annoying asshole of a friend who has all the riches and resources in the world handed to him by daddy, yet they claim to be broke AF. Well news flash: there might be a chance you are that asshole friend.

If you're privy to these 12 things, I'm sorry to burst your bubble but you're not middle class:

1. You have your own bedroom.

I was 20 years old when I got my first bedroom :(

2. Or worse, you have your own air conditioner in your own bedroom.

Imagine a life where you don't have to choose between privacy and A.C.

3. Or better than worse, you can turn on your own air conditioner in your own bedroom as and when your heart desires, cause you don't care about the electricity bill.

And it keeps running, and running, and running...

4. You have a meaningless painting in your living room.

Like, I'm sorry but what's the point? Then again, if I had any real money I'd get it.

5. You use scented candles.

LOL, okay princess.

6. You have the luxury of privacy within your own home.

Privacy? What's that?

7. You have the blessing to say "no" to your parents.

Half of us are shivering at the mere thought.

8. You can take a spontaneous solo trip for ~spiritual healing~

Haha, rest of us just cry ourselves to sleep, haha.

9. You order food based on calories and quality instead of the cheapest item on the list.

Regularly ordering in from expensive restaurants (I'm looking at you Starbucks freaks) is just lame.

10. You become vegan.

You can debate all you want, but it is what it is.

11. You can take up a low paying job to follow your dreams.

Must be nice.

12. You have a safety net.

If all else fails, you'll still have something to fall back on.

Notice how all these stock images are white people. Yeah, that's no coincidence, most of us Indians are not entitled to even half the things on this list. If you are, acknowledge your privilege.