What qualifies you as an Indian? Well, not just the fact that you were simply born here, but apparently a few traits distinguish you as "truly" Indian. 

Reddit user initiated a discussion on what actually counts as "unIndian" behaviour. And, the Redditor pointed out, they don't "stare people to death," especially girls on the street, which they claimed is common in India.

Indian
Source: Reddit

Within moments, more Indians joined the conversation and revealed the traits that mark them apart from the vast majority of the country.

Disclaimer: The responses were chosen based on their relatability, which may upset some people. Just try to take it with a pinch of salt.

1. "I can't bargain."

BJKFC69 

2. "I keep wrappers in my pocket until I find a trash can."

Beautiful_Mood7307 

3. "I stop my bike behind the zebra crossing when the red light is there."

bigboobstealer 

4. "I don’t try to push my way to the front of a line."

marrmalayde 

5. "I tend to speak softly in public places."

Reckitbruh1 

6."I don't call waiters like 'pets' or 'animals'. I just say, 'Excuse me, can you come here for a sec?' "

kartikart 

7. "I don't touch people's feet. Ever."

prateekaram 

8. "I find cricket boring af."

dharanish 

9. "Don't mean to brag, but I don't have a plastic bag filled with smaller plastic bags at home."

dehydratedaardvark 

10. "I keep my mobile in silent mode while watching a movie in a theatre."

sriram4206999 

11. "I don't increase my bike speed around girls."

gandhiN 

12. "I got my driving license by actually giving a driving test."

Ballerin14 

13. "I don't treat foreigners as celebrities and take pictures with them."

_BlakeShadow 

14. "I sit in my flight seat until the passage is clear for people to deboard."

_RocketScience 

15. "Can't stand the taste or smell of tea."

brownboy13 

16. "My parents never compared me to anyone."

yamiyo_ian 

17. "Don’t like raw onions in my food."

sloopslocks 

18. "I don't bargain and also don't ask for extra dhaniya."

