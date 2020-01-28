Over a 100 people have lost their lives to the Coronavirus outbreak that has sent the world into a frenzy. However, Instagram influencers seem to have turned this outbreak into an opportunity to create some fashion posts. And to be honest 'Influenza Influencers' is a tad bit going too far.

Influenza influencers https://t.co/2PGMzFBNbU — Veena Venugopal (@veenavenugopal) 28 January 2020

Here are all the posts that have gained popularity.

While the intention behind the posts is to ask their followers to stay safe, it does somehow diminish the outbreak's intensity.

From China to the US, Japan and even India, the virus is infecting and taking lives. It is anything but a fashion statement and requires a hint of sensitivity from those who have a voice that reaches millions.