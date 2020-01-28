Over a 100 people have lost their lives to the Coronavirus outbreak that has sent the world into a frenzy. However, Instagram influencers seem to have turned this outbreak into an opportunity to create some fashion posts. And to be honest 'Influenza Influencers' is a tad bit going too far.
Influenza influencers https://t.co/2PGMzFBNbU— Veena Venugopal (@veenavenugopal) 28 January 2020
Here are all the posts that have gained popularity.
View this post on Instagram
So sad. #coronavirus 😢😢 There are 106 death so far and it is estimated 100k people are already infected. China has isolated the city with most case identified but number of them are believed to have already left the city with the virus. Spreading awareness in our communities to fight this outbreak is very important. I want to bring this important information to you as we think alot of people are still unaware abt this issue and it's spreading very quickly everywhere around the world. Here are few things that u should do to protect yourself and communities: 1. Wear Mask ( Use the right one ( I use Cambridge Mask N99 pro from UK and KF94 ( made in Korea). 2. Wash your hands often with soap for at least 30s. I bring handwash gel when i go out too. 3. Avoid touching ur mouth, nose and eyes with unwashed hand. 4. Avoid contact with sick people. 5. Against the wildlife animal eating culture. 6. Drink plenty of water ( liquid) and vitamin. To protect other : 1. Stay home while u r sick 2. Avoid close contact with other 3. Cover your mouth n nose with tissue when u cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue away in the trash and wash your hand. 4. Clean and disinfect objects and surface. Those day I just stay home with my baby @clio.lapug eventho it Lunar new year here. 😢😢😢 #prayfortheworld. . . . . . . . . #outbreak #breakingnews #pray #mask #cambridgemask #n99 #protectyourself
While the intention behind the posts is to ask their followers to stay safe, it does somehow diminish the outbreak's intensity.
View this post on Instagram
So sad. #coronavirus 😢😢 There are 81 death so far and it is estimated 100k people are already infected. China has isolated the city with most case identified but number of them are believed to have already left the city with the virus. Spreading awareness in our communities to fight this outbreak is very important. I want to bring this important information to you as we think alot of people are still unaware abt this issue and it's spreading very quickly everywhere around the world. Here are few things that u should do to protect yourself : 1. Wear Mask ( Use the right one ( I use Cambridge Mask N99 pro from UK and KF94 ( made in Korea). 2. Wash your hands often with soap for at least 30s. I bring handwash gel when i go out too. 3. Avoid touching ur mouth, nose and eyes with unwashed hand. 4. Avoid contact with sick people. 5. Against the wildlife animal eating culture. 6. Drink plenty of water ( liquid) and vitamin. To protect other : 1. Stay home while u r sick 2. Avoid close contact with other 3. Cover your mouth n nose with tissue when u cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue away in the trash and wash your hand. 4. Clean and disinfect objects and surface. Those day I just stay home with my baby @clio.lapug eventho it Lunar new year here. 😢😢😢 #prayfortheworld. . . . . . . . . #outbreak #godsaveus #jadapositive # breaking news #pray #mask #cambridgemask #n99 #protectyourself
View this post on Instagram
Hello! Just a reminder that the wuhan/coronovirus that is spreading rapidly is extremely contagious via close contact w not only the infected but also any objects/surfaces that came in contact with it. Prevention is always better than cure therefore pls do take the necessary precautions, wear masks and use hand sanitizers frequently & please do check yourself for the symptoms mentioned when you swipe through & go visit the doctor asap of any. Stay safe and ensure your loved ones are too! 🤝 . . . #tumblr #aesthetic #summervibes #tumblroutfits #ootd #summerfun #outfitgoals #desicouture #streetstyle #coronavirus #wuhanchina #healthcare #vscogirl #health #picoftheday #adventuretime #goodvibes #fashionillustration #l4l #fashionmodel #vsco #desidiva #likeforlikes #medicalaesthetics #fashionista #instafine #framedeuphoria #likeforlikes #instagood #lifestyle
From China to the US, Japan and even India, the virus is infecting and taking lives. It is anything but a fashion statement and requires a hint of sensitivity from those who have a voice that reaches millions.