On Tuesday, the IPL Media rights were sold for ₹48,390.50 crores in an e-auction for the 2023-27 cycle. The TV rights went to Disney-Star, Viacom took the digital, and overseas rights went to Times Internet. Now, while this is a business transaction, we couldn't help but wonder what other things could have been done with this money? And here's what we found.

1. We could have built another 80 lakh houses for the poor.

2. Can increase the budget of the Ministry of Earth Sciences by 24 times.

3. We could open 240 IIMs and 27 more IITs across the country.

4. We could also open 24 more AIIMS in the country.

5. This could have sponsored 1-year education in Bihar, and we'll still have some money left.

6. We could have built 96 lakhs school sanitary complexes all over the country.

7. We could raise 88,974 children from the moment they are delivered to the age of 21.

8. The Nirbhaya Fund budget could have been increased by 12 times.

9. The Climate Change Action Plan budget could have been increased by 1600 times.

10. Could have paid wages to 1,00,00,00,000 migrant workers who lost their jobs during the pandemic.

Note: These numbers are subjective and are only shown here for representational purposes. The actual numbers could vary vastly.