As they say, "Art is not a thing; it is a way". And artists have peculiar ways to express themselves, like this conceptual artist who chose to blow up a Lamborghini. No, it wasn’t in vain. The used Lamborghini, which can range from ₹3.21 - 4.99 Cr, was set on fire to protest against "the excesses of crypto capitalism".

Now the artist, who goes by the pseudonym Shl0ms, will auction 888 fragments of the luxury car as NFTs (Non Fungible Token) later this week. However, 111 destroyed parts have been reserved for an undisclosed buyer and the artist's team.

𒐣/𒐤



𝚙𝚛𝚘𝚓𝚎𝚌𝚝 𝚍𝚎𝚝𝚊𝚒𝚕𝚜:

͏ pic.twitter.com/jIj2QVg3ZD — 𒐪𒐪𒐪𒐪 𒐪𒐪𒐪𒐪 𒐪𒐪𒐪𒐪 𒐪𒐪𒐪𒐪 𒐪𒐪𒐪𒐪 (@SHL0MS) February 17, 2022

Check out the video shared by the NFT artist here:

𒄭/𒐤



𝚒𝚗𝚝𝚛𝚘𝚍𝚞𝚌𝚒𝚗𝚐 $CAR:



𝟿𝟿𝟿 𝚎𝚡𝚚𝚞𝚒𝚜𝚒𝚝𝚎𝚕𝚢 𝚏𝚒𝚕𝚖𝚎𝚍 𝚏𝚛𝚊𝚐𝚖𝚎𝚗𝚝𝚜

𝚘𝚏 𝚊 𝚍𝚎𝚝𝚘𝚗𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚍 𝙻𝚊𝚖𝚋𝚘𝚛𝚐𝚑𝚒𝚗𝚒 𝙷𝚞𝚛𝚊𝚌𝚊𝚗



𝚏𝚞𝚕𝚕 𝚎𝚡𝚙𝚕𝚘𝚜𝚒𝚘𝚗 𝚏𝚘𝚘𝚝𝚊𝚐𝚎 +

𝚊𝚞𝚌𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗 𝚍𝚛𝚘𝚙 𝟶𝟸.𝟸𝟻.𝟸𝟸 ➞ https://t.co/AV6YAO4wlP

͏ pic.twitter.com/wRIFP2M4kp — 𒐪𒐪𒐪𒐪 𒐪𒐪𒐪𒐪 𒐪𒐪𒐪𒐪 𒐪𒐪𒐪𒐪 𒐪𒐪𒐪𒐪 (@SHL0MS) February 17, 2022

According to Fortune, Shl0ms asserted that the Lamborghini explosion was a statement against “more general criticism of greed and short-termism in crypto”.

The auction is scheduled for Friday and will only last for 24 hours. And the NFT auction winner will receive a rotating video of one of the unique Lamborghini parts. However, the tangible pieces of the destroyed car will not be distributed, but could possibly be displayed, Shl0ms told the publication.

Meanwhile, the artist claims that a large portion of the proceeds will go to fund public art installations.