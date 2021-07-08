As Instagram influencers in India reach new heights in terms of fame and popularity, their use of language is consistently looked at through an evergrowing lens. As they vlog and reel their way through the weeks, certain statements by them have resulted in massive backlash for their derogatory and casteist remarks. So we made a list of a few words they should know so the next time, they can't claim ignorance as an excuse.

Hopefully, they'll now use their influence in a more informed way, moving forward.