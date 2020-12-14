It's not just Bollywood stars and fitness freaks who work to have ripped bodies. Well, SHO Baldev Kumar posted in Chandigarh has taken it upon himself to shatter all stereotypes. You ask how?



SHO Baldev Kumar, at the age of 52, has a jaw-dropping, jacked-up body that would put all of us to shame.

Not just that, apart from having a ripped body, SHO Baldev is also a bodybuilder and a trained equestrian.

53rd Asian Body Building & Physique Sports Championship is being held from 27th September 2019 to 3rd October 2019 at Battam, Indonesia . Inspector Baldev Kumar, of Chandigarh Police Presently Posted as SHO Police Station 34 Chandigarh has won Silver...https://t.co/Sd3w9MH2sU pic.twitter.com/h0sR99EGFr — Chandigarh Police (@citizenfirstchd) September 30, 2019

While setting some fantastic fitness goals, he also managed to win many awards for bodybuidling and also represented India in a couple of competitions.

Selection Trial for the 53rd Asian Body Building & Physique Sports Championship 2019 & 11th World Body Building & Physique Sports Championship 2019 was held at Andhra Pradesh. Insp Baldev Kumar Sho-34 has been selected for Indian team. It is a proud movement for Chandigarh Police pic.twitter.com/OTBr98OXLc — Chandigarh Police (@citizenfirstchd) July 7, 2019

But as mentioned earlier, that's still just the tip of the iceberg. He has even tried his hands at modeling.

With a chiseled physique like that and at such an age, it'd be shocking if he weren't offered some modeling jobs.

Well, there's him, all jacked-up at the age of 52 and then there's me, who is struggling to get out of bed.

*Breaks into a yawn*