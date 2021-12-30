New year's eve is the night that the entire world puts on their dancing shoes and prepares to party till the clock strikes 12.

Thankfully, I'm not one of those people.

I'd rather put on my warm fuzzy socks, and sleep the night away - without worrying about the hangover that'd lead me into the next year. Because honestly, 2021 has taught me how to enjoy my own company.

Do I sound boring? Maybe. But the point is, that I'd rather celebrate my life any other day of the year, because every single one of them is important. Instead of making conversation with people I barely know, at a party I don't want to be at, on a day that I will get so much traffic on road.

New year's eve is overrated, there, I said it.

There is something so therapeutic about putting aside your phone at 10, maybe putting on a nice movie, making a cup of hot chocolate and cuddling yourself to sleep - quiet and relaxed as you enter the new year.

If you don't believe me, maybe step over to the dark side and try my kind of new year celebration, but be-warned, once you get hooked onto not giving a fuck, you can't go back.