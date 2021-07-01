It's difficult to be a doctor in India.

One would argue it is difficult to be anyone in India, looking at the way things have panned out this year. But, as professionals, doctors have suffered the most since the beginning of the pandemic, which is saying something because they were not exactly flourishing even before 2020.

Heartfelt thanks to all the Doctors across the world for having risked your lives into serving us,,,for having worked 24/7 to safeguard our families ,,while your own were praying for your return.

Many thanks and prayers for your safety and health.

Happy Doctors Day. 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 1, 2021

Even before the pandemic, they were overworked and underpaid and they were mistreated and sidelined. For instance, the picture below is that of the Members of the Resident Doctors Association, who were protesting against an attack on an AIIMS Bhopal medic in 2019.

After the pandemic, things just became worse. So, on the National Doctor's Day, I feel like we need to apologise to our medics before celebrating them.

We need to apologise to them for the salaries they never got, despite working so hard to serve the nation.

No salary from last 3 months at Kasturba Hospital in Delhi (managed by North Delhi Municipal Corporation under @BJP4Delhi). Doctors say they will resign en masse 😷😷 .#DoctorsOurHeroes are not being paid at time. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/1OJW89YZal — Vickram Bisyar (@BisyarVickram) June 12, 2020

We need to apologise to them for the harassment they face for merely trying to save lives.

We need to apologise to them for the incorrect accusations of negligence.

We need to apologise to them for the lack of security they require so badly. The security they ideally shouldn't need.

Jharkhand | Civic healthcare workers, who had gone to Khunti's Torpa to raise vaccine awareness, were attacked by villagers y'day



"Action being taken against culprits. People fear & have misconceptions in rural areas about vaccine, trying to educate people," said circle officer pic.twitter.com/kOPOJxKzxc — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2021

We need to apologise to them on behalf of our uninformed leaders because the uninformed leaders never will.

Assam BJP MLA prescribes cow dung for COVID-19 - The Hindu https://t.co/BgKzMxKVPx @BarkhaS37691560 — Fuzail (@Fuzailhkhan) April 24, 2021

We need to apologise to them for the lack of public support.

3,000 junior doctors in Madhya Pradesh go on strike amid Covid-19 pandemic | Bhopal News - Times of India #cancelDNBextension why is it that doctors in India have to resort to this to be heard ?? Are we not humans, don’t we suffer ? Our families, parents ? https://t.co/hPWQ0oObOF — Dr Munir Ahmad Khan (@drmunir82) June 4, 2021

And finally, we need to apologise for forgetting, time and again, that the doctors also have families and their family members have died due to the same disease they are curing in the hospitals.

We need to apologise to the sons and daughters who came back to work hours after cremating their parents.

Dr Shilpa Patel and Dr Rahul Parmar

No words 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/HjTeRLjbqB — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) April 18, 2021

After all this, and if we can ever repay the moral debt on our heads, maybe we will celebrate our doctors. Till then, our heads hang in shame.