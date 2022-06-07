We've tirelessly heard parents compare our childhood with theirs. The fact is, their childhood was truly very different from ours. We have been growing up in a digitized age. But back then, there was no such thing as mobile phones and social media the way it is today. They just lived their lives.

This thread on Twitter has got all parents to spill some crazy stuff they experienced in childhood that will blow our minds away.

My high school had a smoking area. For the kids. What’s something you experienced as a kid that would blow your children’s minds? — Dan Wuori (@DanWuori) April 24, 2022

The pledge of allegiance, covering textbooks, cursive, NO INTERNET, playing outside or (in my case) reading for entertainment, curfews, self defense lessons in preschool (Thank Heavens for that!), hopping trains/fences, finding dismembered bodies, listening to & respecting Mom! — Ruth Edick (@RuthEdick) April 26, 2022

There was one bus stop for the neighborhood and we all walked to it by ourselves. The bus didn't stop every 100 feet and drop each kid off at their front doors. — crunchyrugger (@crunchyrugger) April 25, 2022

Teachers regularly threw objects at student’s heads. — miss Em 🇨🇦 (@athenakitty1) April 24, 2022

We would chase behind the mosquito spray truck to suck up the fumes. Most of us are still living in our late 60s. — WatchYourRepsSC🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@WatchYourRepsSC) April 24, 2022

Until the summer of 1987, our house was on a "party line," sharing a phone line with two other houses in the rural subdivision where I lived. Whenever the phone rang, you listened for your assigned ring to determine if the caller was calling for you or one of your neighbours. — Scott Seymour (@Seymour_from_GP) April 24, 2022

Using encyclopedias for project research. No google. No internet. — Courtney P (@CourtneyAnnePh) April 25, 2022

20 pound CD case! pic.twitter.com/seyV4dH4Qb — Mike M 🇺🇦 (@locomorro4) April 25, 2022

I remember the class-clown in my math class loved to yell, "69!" when answering questions. My teacher got fed up and got him up to the front of the class and had him explain, in excruciating and specific detail, what a "69" was. He was in tears by the end.I never laughed so hard. — Rob (@RobEdward1122) April 24, 2022

I have a friend with 12 siblings and I asked how you got anywhere. She said they piled as many kids in the back seat of their car as they could, then the rest would pile in and sit on their laps! 😳 — Robin Mendelson (@RHMendelson) April 25, 2022

Using a pay phone that was outside the school gym to call my parents for a ride home from practice. But calling collect and saying "pick me up" and hanging up before getting charged. 😂 — Stacy Kratochvil 💟 (@StacyKratochvil) April 24, 2022

We were vaccinated in the 70's at school with a pistol that used the same needle on everyone. It was called ped-o-jet. It could do up to 1,000 people per hour pic.twitter.com/qsy8QVRGxv — Capt James Holden ⚛ (@HoldenCapt) April 25, 2022

If you wanted to listen to a particular song, you had to call the radio station (and hope you got through) and ask them to play it for you. — Sarah (@sarahbschaefer) April 25, 2022

Netflix used to send DVDs in the mail in little paper envelopes! My dad would rent them off the website and I'd wait anxiously for them to arrive, then we'd send them back when we were done. Also, the McD's in town had a HUGE play area with a ball pit. — 🌻 vannah 🌺 (@m00n_child_227) April 25, 2022

I wrote letters regularly to a penpal from a different country and then saved them all in a shoebox. Then in college I flew to “meet” her for the 1st time to participate in her wedding ❤️ But now we connect on FB 😂 — Ms.Teach (@MidwestTeach14) April 24, 2022

My all girls Catholic high school was across the street from a bar. Every St Pats day some girls would go there in school uniforms, get served no problem, and then get dragged out & punished by the nuns. Repeat every year. 🤣 — Marianne sifting sand (@321centralpark) April 26, 2022

The teachers were allowed to hit you hard with a big stick — bookrelatednonsense (@bookrelatednon1) April 25, 2022

A TV with 4 channels — ipiphiniz (@Ipiphiniz1) April 25, 2022

Standing behind the driver's seat hanging onto the headrest yelling "go faster!" Climbing on solid steel monkey bars and falling onto the bed of gravel below.. getting my fingers caught in the bare chains of the splintered wooden swings.. fun times — 🇨🇦Susan M Green🇨🇦 #IStandWithTrudeau🇨🇦 (@susanmontgreen) April 25, 2022

Two genders. — Wrong way (@Wrongwa35305562) April 26, 2022

Smoking in movie theaters, no seat belts, no child seats for traveling in cars, wearing baby oil with iodine in it and burning ourselves to death...etc! — FrauFrau (@karimas34564243) April 25, 2022

My siblings and I would leave the house on the weekends to go play and the only rule was "be home before dark/be home for dinner" - my parents never knew where we were lol — Aaron Stewart 🥳🌮 (@whiskeyandmagic) April 25, 2022

My blood sugar went low and I had to take an "unscheduled break" and got fired. — Maiden 🥞fulness (@9ValleyMaiden) April 25, 2022

Headteacher telling you to lift up your school skirt so he could smack you. All because I was not eating my sandwiches and it was a waste of food and time my mother making them. — Apost8Sarah (@Apost8S) April 25, 2022

Not to mention that drinking and driving was a skill and seemingly not a crime! — 🇨🇦Jacques Leger🇺🇸 (@jacquesleger17) April 24, 2022

