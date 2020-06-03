For many months before lockdown brought India to a standstill, the country was in the eye of a storm of protests. The anti-CAA movement had established itself as a nationwide fight against discrimination, going head to head with a government that stubbornly denied the bill being prejudicial.

On the other side of the world, the USA has been rocked by protests ever since the extra-judicial killing of George Floyd by a white policeman. Black Lives Matter has blown up, and become a violent whirlwind that shows no sign of stopping or being weakened by coronavirus. Here are a few posters showing the similarities and differences between these acts of dissent.

The striking similarities between movements against injustice are here for all to see.