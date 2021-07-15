Contrary to what the cliché 'pyaar kiya toh darna kya?' conveys, there are many people who might fall in love but choose not to fall into the intricacies of a relationship.

In a relationship, along with the good comes the bad. Let's be honest, the responsibility of being a partner embracing all of someone is a scary thought.

Recently on a Reddit thread, people revealed what scares them the most about being in a relationship making us wonder may be love surpasses every hurdle but relationships don't?

1. "Them losing feelings out of nowhere."

2. "Getting scammed/ abandoned/ cheated on." - AbandonedBySony

3. "Committing yourself to them, but knowing they can leave you at any time." - whats_the_sauce_pls

4. "Not being able to be the person I need to be for that other person." mpssss22

5. "The idea that people fall out of love for the same reason they fall in love." - Smooth-Rockies

7. "Fuck things up because of my insecurity." - OnceUponInMyMind

8. "Allowing myself to care that deeply, only to find out they never felt the same." - Aggressive_Library97

9. "The possibility of it ending." - vincyhot

10. "What if this person depends on me for important things and I fail them?" - KhaoticKorndog

11. "I'm afraid to get in a relationship and open myself up to someone and have them pass away on me again." - StraightSho

12. "Her wanting constant attention and language, which I have limited energy for." - usuallydead404

13. "I am incapable of being affectionate and it concerns me. I literally do not know how to love." - Iamabot123456

14. "The eventuality of having to meet their parents." - King_Kingly

15. "Commitment. I have serious commitment issues." - SugarMooMoo

16. "Not being able to break up with someone that turns out to be toxic and eventually ruins my whole life." - Ilias_2008

17. "Getting cheated on after having kids/getting married. It would absolutely devastate me." aloeveragd

18. "Partner saying 'I just need to find myself' and disappear just like that. It was the most hard event for me to move on." hadenom

19. "The process of finding the right person is really what makes me uneasy." - ellebearr

20. "The fact that you are giving someone the power to hurt you." - onewhereiwastetime

21. "When the other person doesn’t come to you when they need a shoulder to cry on." Illustrious_Net425

22. "Become boring to that person, not being enough interesting and being an emotional load." BearyWise

23. "Having to compromise." - dirtymoney

24. "Feelings can disappear. There’s nothing you can do to make somebody like you." - Rayanator69

There's no perfect relationship. There will always be struggle. In the end, you just have to choose who you want to struggle with.