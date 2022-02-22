Many countries have shifted to 4 day work weeks. Portugal has even made it illegal for companies to contact their employees post work hours. But, unfortunately the idea of a healthy work-life balance isn't understood or even respected everywhere. In fact, we happened to have come across a Twitter thread where a user has posted a Redditors corporate experience, and TBH it's a little terrifying.

Twitter user Elle Em reposted a Reddit post where the user (u/confusedwmployee) is describing the anxiety he/she felt around switching off their work phone, while on an approved vacation! Yep, you read that right.

And not only this, but according to the post, the Redditor's supervisor bombarded him/her with numerous agitated emails, calls and voicemails asking why they were 'off the grid.' I mean, correct me if I am wrong, but doesn't a vacation mean that you get to disconnect from work, in all ways possible? Here's the entire Twitter thread by Elle Em talking about the toxicity of corporate work culture.

Good morning we live in hell 😚 pic.twitter.com/XEuSyE9ULq — Elle Em (@ellle_em) February 21, 2022

The entire concept of having a "work ethic" is a big capitalist lie. — Elle Em (@ellle_em) February 21, 2022

Your ability or desire to function within the very narrow parameters of capitalism is not an indicator of your value as a human being! — Elle Em (@ellle_em) February 21, 2022

And here is how some people have responded to the saddening but also, so on point tweet.

If they want you to be reachable for 24 hours, they should pay you 24 hours of wages. — undervmountain // queen's got covid (@undervmountain) February 21, 2022

They justify this with salaried positions. I don’t get paid by the hour, so every minute of my life belongs to the company. — Chris (@ChrisEssTee) February 21, 2022

This is textbook "hostile work environment." Run, don't walk, to HR. Lay it all out and see where the company lands now with respect to work/life balance. Sorry you're going through this, I know from my own life experience how consuming this is. Protect your mental health! — JoEllen 🐝🕷️☮🌈🐦🐾 (@sunfish51) February 21, 2022

I can’t imagine a scenario where the behaviour of your supervisor is acceptable. Time off means time off. Every role can and should have someone to step in in the interim if needed. This is bullshit and I’m mad for you. I hope everything works out for you tomorrow 🥰 — angrywhitefemale (@sweetspot010) February 21, 2022

At a previous job whenever I took vacations I would casually remind them “hey I won’t be in next week because it’s my vacation” but every day when the first of the week came around I would get a call “hey are you planning on coming in?” NTA and jobs should let us have off days. — Halal Pilot celebrates Black History (@HalalPilot) February 21, 2022

Yeah, that manager needs to go with his passive aggressive BS. It's either that, or I would walk. Wouldn't want to work for someone who didn't have my back as I do theirs. — 👑n'golo 😁 rayнan👑 (@TheBlooRay__) February 21, 2022

It eventually crossed a line with me and I had the conversations and put a stop to it. There's a world of difference between "hey, can you tell me where this file is" and "we want you to sit in on this meeting and it will affect your career if you don't" and the latter is poison. — steve (@spsnomad) February 21, 2022

Every workplace I have been in has been like this. I have to constantly answer text, call or email on days off. Even have to take work courses online on days off and not get paid for it. — Fergie ♉(They/Them) (@FergieTheTaurus) February 21, 2022

I feel like this is the kinda shit you can only get away with in North America. I had 6 weeks off in my last job in the UK. I would never be contacted during my holiday. It's maybe because I didn't have a super important role but seriously. No. — ArbitraryCommentary (@ArbitraryAlison) February 21, 2022

Definitely she should go on the offensive when she gets back - the more you tolerate the more they will try to exploit you. — BrotherLonelyPterodactyl (@brother_lonely) February 21, 2022

Phew! Talk about a toxic work culture.