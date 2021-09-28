The internet is a beautiful place. Every day, we come across several heartwarming stories of people who overcame the challenges life threw at them.

These stories go viral as 'inspiring'. True, they are. But most of us fail to realise that the struggles that come with poverty are not to be romanticised. If you look around, romanticisation of poverty is everywhere.

We romanticise poverty, but there's nothing noble about being poor. It's just sad that our society glorifies the poor while demonising the hardworking for nothing other than being able to afford good life. This diseased mindset is why we are still unable to think out of the box. — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) October 21, 2018

Teachers romanticise their students' struggles, CEOs do that for employees, celebrities take advantage of poor people's living conditions and so on. Maybe because it is appealing to see and show the world how the poor can cope on their own.

Recently someone shared screenshots from an Instagrammer's account, who visited the slums in Mumbai and used their pics for aesthetics.

There are poor kids in these images who do not have access to basic education. There are women who struggle to lead a hygienic life. There are men who are not sure if they can feed their families every single day.

The Instagrammer is being called out for using poor people's struggles and living conditions to her advantage.

Stop Romanticizing poverty. And stop using the poor and working-class as props or aesthetics for your Photography. Many in Insta are doing this.



Using poor people as props for street photography is sheer madness. Elitism and lack of Empathy are rampant in India. https://t.co/zE0BQMRGuV — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) September 28, 2021

there’s a lot of these elitist kinds on instagram...their ‘activism’ starts and stops at these ‘woke’ posts and colourful pretty infographs on oppression of any group of people other than the indian muslims and dalits smh https://t.co/Fs10NJ6SxD — ً (@killmyminddddd) September 28, 2021

I've been saying this. Poverty & "simple life isn't romantic or happy. It's horrible. https://t.co/nsn18MJNyS — Srini Satyan (@srinicorn) September 28, 2021

As a development sector professional this makes my blood boil. HOW DARE YOU 😡. https://t.co/eE8L3trUBA — Amalia (@BOMgirltweets) September 28, 2021

This is unbelievably ugly behaviour. 🤮 https://t.co/GxQO4syNQ2 — Yogesh Londhe (@yogi_Londhe) September 28, 2021

Said this before and i will saying this again

POOR PEOPLE ARE NOT NOT YOUR SHITTY AESTHETIC. https://t.co/N7BGQlZirI — Sol (@typossupremacy) September 28, 2021

Uff this idiotic behaviour again https://t.co/KdSe9IbRXF — Sanyukta (@dramadhikari) September 28, 2021

Poverty is not beautiful neither is it aesthetic. Stop poverty romanticism. https://t.co/iuFRlBqRdQ — Bombur. (@bomburism) September 28, 2021

when poverty becomes an aesthetic 🤡 — Sanaa (@SanaaSpeaks) September 28, 2021

Is it really so difficult to understand that there's nothing beautiful about poverty? No one would ever want to lead a life where they struggle to get their basic needs.

And this caption makes it worse.

These Ig “influenzas” should know that they are not helping anyone propping someone else’s poverty for their personal gains https://t.co/52rp4aPQMY pic.twitter.com/cOGehrxpX5 — Amala (@aam_thoughts) September 28, 2021

It's true that the economic gap between the rich and poor is only increasing in the world. But it seems that the physical and geographical gap is narrowing, thanks to social media trends and the need to get likes and attention.

Do celebs and other Instagrammers find it charming when they hear about the struggles of impoverished people?

Using poor people as props and romanticizing poverty to satisfy Instagram aesthetics is just pathetic and elitist to the core.



These people need to sto doing this. https://t.co/QxQPXlRwfM — Veni (@veni_ramachndrn) September 28, 2021

I can go on and on to prove that nobody, no living being, deserves to work tirelessly to earn the right to live. But for now, I'll leave you with some questions.

Why are they leading such lives? What is the root cause? And what we, who are in better positions, can do to help them, instead of using them to our advantage?