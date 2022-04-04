What are some of the important things you wish you were taught in school? Many things would pop into your head, but racism from a very young age would definitely not be one of them. Instead of teaching us taxes in school, the textbooks are teaching the young impressionable minds the standards of beauty. 

While some textbooks are advocating the benefits of dowry, others are teaching that fair skin is beautiful while dusky skin is ugly. And Twitter is enraged, rightfully so. 

If you do have to define what is beautiful and what is ugly, why not use these pictures instead?

Harsh but true

If only...

Our education system is in shambles. Kids are not being taught important things that are actually going to help them in life, instead, they are being fed what will only result in more hate, and it's high time for it to change. 

Also Read | 11 Times Indian School Textbooks Contained Some Really Disturbing Things