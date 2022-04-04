What are some of the important things you wish you were taught in school? Many things would pop into your head, but racism from a very young age would definitely not be one of them. Instead of teaching us taxes in school, the textbooks are teaching the young impressionable minds the standards of beauty.

Is it the ‘proper way’ to teach ? pic.twitter.com/beNJJCWKBn — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) April 3, 2022

While some textbooks are advocating the benefits of dowry, others are teaching that fair skin is beautiful while dusky skin is ugly. And Twitter is enraged, rightfully so.

If you do have to define what is beautiful and what is ugly, why not use these pictures instead?

This should be apparently 'proper way' to teach. pic.twitter.com/fJ8Yr16I5U — Satyarth Prakash (@rai_satyarth) April 3, 2022

Harsh but true

Yes, if you want to teach them the reality.

No, if you want to change it. https://t.co/Z9WjEU5LIT — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja221B) April 3, 2022

The current curriculum is full of this shit — Seshadri 🇮🇳 (@arrested_monk) April 3, 2022

Time a common code is introduced in schools and people who either write or depict such things should be jailed/prosecuted.@dpradhanbjp

For long Indians have been tolerating this nonsense in it's schools. — 🇮🇳 Lateral Inversion 🍻 (@TPMGIND) April 3, 2022

ये सब पाश्चात्य शिक्षा का नतीजा है और ये कर्म पढ़े लिखे अनपढ़ संकीर्ण सोच के अध्यापकों के है। — Prateek Sharma (@Prateek23765640) April 3, 2022

Really this is not the way to teach kid . This seems like racial discrimination . We should try to teach every kid that colour doesn't matter . I don't know why every person see outer beauty and passes judgement . — PARI SHARMA🦋 (@PariSha16495031) April 3, 2022

Faces are never ugly or beautiful. But minds are! — Rajendra Mohanty (@rajendra2411) April 3, 2022

If only...

Our education system is in shambles. Kids are not being taught important things that are actually going to help them in life, instead, they are being fed what will only result in more hate, and it's high time for it to change.

