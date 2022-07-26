Whether it's Patna's NIT Ghat, Delhi's street food, Meghalaya's stunning mountain ranges or Mumbai's Chowpatty Beach every city has a 'USP' of its own!
Here, take a look for yourself. The images are absolutely breathtaking and we appreciate how people have stepped forward to share their perspectives.
One the best sunsets 🌅 https://t.co/BXFX0GOT1o— Reads with Ravi (@readswithravi) July 25, 2022
Hyderabad is mysteriously underrated... pic.twitter.com/t2GsHzBuWX— Lalit Rupani (@LalitRupani) July 25, 2022
Where you can enjoy night outs with bang & can chillout in the the clouds as well. This city is emotion, vibe & love at the same time 💕 pic.twitter.com/02o6UCtsfw— 🎭 उन्हाच्या कटाविरूद्ध ✨ (@ShivDeshmukh33) July 26, 2022
This and the people with whom you can visit this pic.twitter.com/0GzrdVrRys— Vyom Karia 🇮🇳 (@vyomkaria) July 25, 2022
Ghat, Ganga aur Barish pic.twitter.com/vZOzTRmcQ8— Shad Mirza (@iamshadmirza) July 25, 2022
That my morning walks look like this 😊 pic.twitter.com/8WZdlSskNo— Anushree Acharya 🌊 (@captainempath) July 25, 2022
The Beach and Lake Michigan - Fresh water. All Sand, No rocks, shells, sharks, jellyfish, seaweed --- just great, clean water, sand, and sun! pic.twitter.com/IONl3xy2XJ— Kevin Westrate (@WestrateKevin) July 26, 2022
Transport infrastructure, hands down.— Kautuk ⟠ (@Kautukkundan) July 25, 2022
Metro, autos, buses and even private cabs. Moreover, highways and intra-city roadways for personal vehicles. Delhi does spoil you for other cities.
Dubai: 1. Best infrastructure. 2 Best roads. 3. Everyone abiding traffic rules. 4. All religions are respected or not shown disrespect openly 5. Best India food, food in general. 6. Safety and security 7. Closer to India. 8. Good opportunities for startups minus its expensive…— Kiran Karukonda (@kirandayal) July 26, 2022
For instance this image, how beautiful is it? This person is clearly very lucky to be living at such a location.
Can you guess the place? pic.twitter.com/dp8RmRGMR1— Akshit lakhera (@AkshitLakhera) July 25, 2022
Chowpatty pic.twitter.com/qLk9muDmde— Sarthak Bharad (@maybesarthak) July 26, 2022
Theseee...🥺🤌🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/rYzfCRMMXJ— Raunika🦋🤍 (@RaunikaPariat) July 26, 2022
Am Aussie who has lived in 7 cities.— Sriram (彬彬), MBA MA BTECHIT (@svmbaekohau) July 25, 2022
Sydney, AU: Watching the boats go by at Opera House!
Melbourne, AU: Coffee shops!
Shanghai, PRC: Restaurants!
London, UK: Kensington High St shopping!
Singapore, SG: Orchard Road walks!
Madras, IN: Beach!
Dubai, UAE: Dubai Mall shopping!
NIT Ghat— Gaurav Mishra (@mishrajeeeee) July 25, 2022
Ganga Arti
Ganga Driveway
Bihar Museum
An evening in Mourya Lok
Eco Park - any time
Patna Sahib
The famous Litti Chokha
..... And the list continues
Indian ghats being some of the most wonderful places to watch sunsets at since forever!
Ghats and Ganga ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/g00PDMFkjp— Hooman (@probablyhooman) July 26, 2022
It resembles Banaras. ❤️#Maheshwar #Khargone pic.twitter.com/ZZDbbH3IYj— Sawan Yadav (@sawan_swnyadav) July 26, 2022
The availability of great momos is definitely is a great reason to love Delhi.
The access of great momos💚— Nilatpal Deb (@justtneel) July 26, 2022
📍Delhi
This was the most versatile and interesting thread we've come across today!