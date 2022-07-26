Whether it's Patna's NIT Ghat, Delhi's street food, Meghalaya's stunning mountain ranges or Mumbai's Chowpatty Beach every city has a 'USP' of its own!

Which is why this Twitter thread started by a data scientist by the name of Vanshika Garg is incredibly interesting to scroll through. In the thread, she has asked people what they love about their city, and people have come forward and shared stunning pictures of their city.

What do you love the most about your city? — Vanshika Garg (@vanshika_garg17) July 25, 2022

Here, take a look for yourself. The images are absolutely breathtaking and we appreciate how people have stepped forward to share their perspectives.

👋

Greater Vancouver, Canada

Nature, Peace, Polite — sepehr✋🏼 (@sepehr_hi) July 26, 2022

One the best sunsets 🌅 https://t.co/BXFX0GOT1o — Reads with Ravi (@readswithravi) July 25, 2022

Hyderabad is mysteriously underrated... pic.twitter.com/t2GsHzBuWX — Lalit Rupani (@LalitRupani) July 25, 2022

Pune

Chill Weather and climate not so crowded and conjusted like Mumbai

Slowly becoming a Software Hub just like Banglore and many startups are starting here

The best part of Pune is we have the Best Ganpati Festival 😍❤️

Not so costly

I love everything about Pune❤️ pic.twitter.com/ydETH2JDxq — Aditya Mohite (@aditya_mohite25) July 26, 2022

Where you can enjoy night outs with bang & can chillout in the the clouds as well. This city is emotion, vibe & love at the same time 💕 pic.twitter.com/02o6UCtsfw — 🎭 उन्हाच्या कटाविरूद्ध ✨ (@ShivDeshmukh33) July 26, 2022

Pune: The food and weather, if you've stayed in Pune ever, you'll agree blr weather is overrated — Namit Solanki//Sujal✌️ (@solanki_namit) July 25, 2022

This and the people with whom you can visit this pic.twitter.com/0GzrdVrRys — Vyom Karia 🇮🇳 (@vyomkaria) July 25, 2022

And Its My Bhopal, City Of Lakes . — Abhi Jain (@ajs_jain) July 25, 2022

Ghat, Ganga aur Barish pic.twitter.com/vZOzTRmcQ8 — Shad Mirza (@iamshadmirza) July 25, 2022

That my morning walks look like this 😊 pic.twitter.com/8WZdlSskNo — Anushree Acharya 🌊 (@captainempath) July 25, 2022

actually i from city of taj (Agra) but currently I'm living neighbor city mathura basically taj and red fort attract people's attention but these temple attract to my attention. pic.twitter.com/cbLRWK8yv1 — Vivek Tyagi 🐦 (@vivek_tyagi11) July 26, 2022

The Beach and Lake Michigan - Fresh water. All Sand, No rocks, shells, sharks, jellyfish, seaweed --- just great, clean water, sand, and sun! pic.twitter.com/IONl3xy2XJ — Kevin Westrate (@WestrateKevin) July 26, 2022

Transport infrastructure, hands down.



Metro, autos, buses and even private cabs. Moreover, highways and intra-city roadways for personal vehicles. Delhi does spoil you for other cities. — Kautuk ⟠ (@Kautukkundan) July 25, 2022

Dubai: 1. Best infrastructure. 2 Best roads. 3. Everyone abiding traffic rules. 4. All religions are respected or not shown disrespect openly 5. Best India food, food in general. 6. Safety and security 7. Closer to India. 8. Good opportunities for startups minus its expensive… — Kiran Karukonda (@kirandayal) July 26, 2022

For instance this image, how beautiful is it? This person is clearly very lucky to be living at such a location.

Can you guess the place? pic.twitter.com/dp8RmRGMR1 — Akshit lakhera (@AkshitLakhera) July 25, 2022

Lakes and view of our city❤️ pic.twitter.com/ckmQLpLRql — Tanish🍁 (@tanishjain_) July 26, 2022

Am Aussie who has lived in 7 cities.

Sydney, AU: Watching the boats go by at Opera House!

Melbourne, AU: Coffee shops!

Shanghai, PRC: Restaurants!

London, UK: Kensington High St shopping!

Singapore, SG: Orchard Road walks!

Madras, IN: Beach!

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Mall shopping! — Sriram (彬彬), MBA MA BTECHIT (@svmbaekohau) July 25, 2022

NIT Ghat

Ganga Arti

Ganga Driveway

Bihar Museum

An evening in Mourya Lok

Eco Park - any time

Patna Sahib

The famous Litti Chokha

..... And the list continues — Gaurav Mishra (@mishrajeeeee) July 25, 2022

Bangalore weather vs the rest of the world anyday right? 🤭 — Vanshika Garg (@vanshika_garg17) July 25, 2022

low pollution, and high greenery. Welcome to Ranchi! pic.twitter.com/hdZuj9SyYn — Anupam (@addled_anupam) July 25, 2022

Indian ghats being some of the most wonderful places to watch sunsets at since forever!

The availability of great momos is definitely is a great reason to love Delhi.

The access of great momos💚

📍Delhi — Nilatpal Deb (@justtneel) July 26, 2022

This was the most versatile and interesting thread we've come across today!