How often have you seen parents giving you guilt trips about how they have done so much for you? No doubt it takes a lot of responsibility to raise a child, but it is the task they signed up for. As much as we love our parents, we must point out a few things in this relationship.

Lisa Pontius, a 33-year-old mother, talks about how kids “Don’t Owe Their Parents Anything” and I could not agree more.

Setting boundaries in any relationship for good is something you as a child should not feel guilty about. It has nothing to do with how much you love them.



I think it's time we talk about toxic parents, you cannot expect the child to respect their abusive father or mother. Gone are the days when we respect some just because they are older to us.

We teach our children to be independent individuals. And hence it is wrong of parents to expect their children to not move away or have a space of their own. It is all about respecting each other's space and not feeling guilty about it.



Your child will grow. and you did all the things you signed up for. However, you cannot expect your child to do the same.

Assuming your child will listen to you blindly is something parents should not expect from their children. As adults, they know what better suits their needs. Hence accepting the fact they will not always listen to you and it has nothing to do with how much they love you.



All relationships are a two-way street. How we treat others determines the kind of relationship they share with us. The same goes for the way parents treat their kids and vice versa.



I think it's high time we talk about this truth and not feel guilty about it.

