Everyone from scientists to psychics and psychologists have tried to define what "gut instincts," (or sometimes also referred to as "intuition") really mean.

Some say it is subconscious data that hasn't yet been computed . However it works, many people have admitted to their gut instinct always leading them to a good decision. Which is why this Reddit thread where people have shared how their gut feeling led them into making life-saving decisions was such an interesting find!

So take a look and read on, because maybe, you could also be doubting your gut feelings, and they're actually absolutely correct!

1. "I was 18 and had just moved into my own apartment. The complex was managed by the owner's son and right from the get-go he seemed off to me. Nothing that I could articulate, but I felt uncomfortable around him. Since he was frequently at the complex for one reason or another I kept my door locked and chained whenever I was home and I would literally run away if I saw him outside to avoid talking to him. Well one day I grab the local paper and on the front page is this guys face. He had “fallen in love” with a previous tenant and had harassed her and her boyfriend, and continued to stalk her after she moved away. She was a grade school teacher and he waited outside the school for her, shot and killed her in front of the school kids and then killed himself. Edit: I found an article about it. I misremembered some details. He did harass a woman who lived at the apartment complex and attacked her boyfriend, but the woman he killed was someone he knew from college. And he died in a shoot out with police, not from suicide."



- 2525369814700

2. "I was at a party once, at an apartment complex that’s known for its sketchy tenants. I only knew a few people there so I just stuck with one of my friends. Halfway through the party, a girl(I’ll call her Sally) I met a few months back at a job showed up with two guys who just seemed really shady (pushing drugs, feeding this girl TONS of whiskey even though she was underaged, no one really knew who invited them). By 11pm Sally was fucked up. My friend and I leave to go get beer and come back an hour later. Sally is on the floor in the back room convulsing and foaming at the mouth. The “friends” she showed up with refuse to allow me to take her to the bath and make her throw up. Chaos ensues - I leave. While walking back to my friends apartment I called 911 cause I KNEW something was seriously wrong with her. The EMTs show up and take her to the hospital. Two days later she messages me on FB to tell me the doctors found multiple drugs in her system that she didn’t choose to take. She suspects her friends but isn’t sure. I’m positive it was them. Six months later a news article is posted. One of the sketchy guys was arrested for running a child trafficking business from a nearby hotel."

- novababyy__

3. "When I was in my early 20s, my roommate brought home a new guy she was dating. He had these crazy eyes and just seemed bizarre. He ended up drinking a bottle of Jaegermeister and passed out. She dated him for around 6 months. I moved out shortly after she split with him. Several years later he was in the news. His name was Larry Bright. He is a serial killer in Illinois. Lovely..."

- Squirrel-ScoutCookie

4. "In the mid 90s I was in middle school and was roaming around the neighborhood with 4-5 of my friends (all female), one summer night. We were walking past this apartment complex and all of a sudden this dude emerged from behind a hedge and gave us this story about how he and his buddies payed these girls they were drinking with 20 bucks to jump in the apartment complex pool and said he'd give us $20 if we'd do it too. My friend who was walking in front started to engage with him and he was encouraged and started urging her to follow him (INTO THE BUSHES) so that he'd show her where the pool was. I immediately got strong creep vibes and grabbed my friend's arm and pulled her away and we all broke into a run and gtfo of there. Bonus revelation: A few months ago I was watching a documentary about the serial killer Paul Runge who lived in my town and was actively killing women at the time of this incident with my friends. After watching a video of him and hearing his voice, I am convinced that was who we encountered that night."

- VotumSeparatum

5. "I noticed my younger brother, who I call "Shawn" online, was wearing his pajamas. It was barely 9 pm. Shawn NEVER went to bed that early. I asked him why he'd changed. Shawn told me that he felt really sick, and Dad had told him to go to bed and see if he felt better in the morning. Shawn didn't look that sick. But something just felt off. I asked if Mom knew Shawn didn't feel good. He said no, he'd just talked to Dad. That wasn't okay. And not because Mom would've been upset if nobody told her Shawn didn't feel good. It felt more serious than that. Mom HAD to know Shawn was sick. I started to flip out, and snapped at Shawn that he should NEVER trust Dad's medical advice. Dad just tells people to sleep earlier and exercise more. Shawn needed to tell Mom, NOW. Shawn very clearly thought I was over-reacting. (Heck, I thought I might be over reacting.) But he went downstairs and told Mom he didn't feel good. First thing Mom did (as per usual) was check him for rashes. He had a red streak running from his thumb up to his armpit. Shawn had severe blood poisoning. We found out later from the hospital he was four hours away from death. If I hadn't had such a strong feeling that Shawn HAD to tell Mom he didn't feel good, he wouldn't be alive today. He'd have died in his sleep that night."

- _Green_Kyanite_

6. "So while I was in welding school there was an older fella, around 50 years old. Anyway, every morning we'd all meet up in class, go over our books and then go out to the shop to practice our skill. As the semester went on, all of us students would talk and visit. Except this one guy. Every morning I would be like, "Hey man how's it going?" And he'd always ignore any attempts to be social. Eventually I joked to one of my buddies about how he might be a serial killer or something. Fast forward 6 months and I'm getting alerts about this guy being hunted down by the police and to report if I know anything. Come to find out he had a woman he kidnapped living in a tiny ply wood box. Eventually the police found him but not before he killed her older son. Terribly sad story."

- Mrbeardgravy

7. "I once had a nightmare that my dad died. Come morning, I text my mom to check in. I didn't want to bother my dad with my silly dream and I know my mom wouldn't think it was weird to text "Just to check in." My dad was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer that morning. He's gonna be fine, though."

- Bangarang_1

8. "There was a kindergarten teacher at my school. Everyone loved him! He was great with the kids, and his whole room was covered in SpongeBob stuff; everyone wanted their kid in his class. He was close with a lot of parents (and therefore their kids) outside of the classroom too. Despite all this, I felt sick just looking at him. I would get really anxious around him, and when my friends would say, "Let's go talk to Mr. X," I would make some excuse to stay away from him. I never could really figure out why I felt like this. Anyway, eventually he moved away with his wife, much to everyone's dismay. Probably ten years later, it came out he had been arrested for possession of child porn, and had also been in some of the said pictures. It was really horrible for my whole community. I'm glad I felt off about him though and stayed away."

- lm197

9. "My sister had a boyfriend 10 years older than her. I didn't have a problem with the age gap, even though the fact that he had his first child when my sister was 13 kind of weirded me out. Age doesn't matter as much when you're adults, right? They weren't dating long, but she got pregnant 6 months into the relationship. I was really excited to meet him during a family trip, seeing as he's the father of my niece. Upon meeting him I got a strange vibe from him, and found myself anxious at the idea of being alone with him. He didn't do or say anything strange though, and generally seemed like a nice guy. Still, when it was just him and me I felt incredibly tense, like he would try to rape me at any moment. I stayed at my sisters place for a few days, then went home in the next province over. He added me on Facebook, and then I got a message saying he thought I was super cute and he wanted to get together. He literally tried to cheat on my sister with me. He tried to cheat on my sister who was 6 months pregnant! I didn't reply, I just screencapped the message and sent it to my sister and my Mom, asking my mom to look out for my sister since her boyfriend is a puddle of grease. After some issues, my sister is now a single mother."

- lordsamethstarr

10. "There was actually a girl I grew up with who was loosely a part of my greater social circle and she always kind of creeped me out. I'd brought this up with some closer (male) friends and they seemed to agree. If you asked me to say why, I really can't even explain it. She was a bit ditzy but very friendly and just overall nice, never said a bad thing about anyone or found herself in any drama but it was just like she was almost missing some human component. Anyways, we lost touch after high school, but a few years after that she had a kid and a few years after that, she got sent to prison because she had that Munchausen by Proxy thing. She was poisoning her kid and the doctors caught on I guess. Luckily the kid lived and is with the father, who by all measures is a decent guy. I've told this story before and it's really frustrating because I can't really articulate anything specific about her that gave me the creeps, but there it is."

- GeraldoSemPavor

11. "This guy I used to work with was constantly offering to give me driving lessons out in the countryside. We got along at work well enough and he said that he thought it was weird that I was an adult who couldn't drive (I was 18, so not that weird but weird for the Midwest U.S). I had a weird gut feeling. I've had them before and they had never steered me wrong. I turned him down repeatedly. He ends up asking my other coworker to go out with him instead, just for a friendly drive. He raped her. My gut is never wrong. Except about eating extra tacos."

- CerobiSteppe

12. "My ex would constantly tell me things that seemed like they could be true with just enough details to make them believable, but were also just a little bit exaggerated so it made her seem like her role in the story was more important or more unique. It always felt a little off but she always had the benefit of plausible deniability on her side. Example: One morning I was waking up for work and she told me there was a huge screaming match at the neighbors' house where the two parents were fighting and making a scene. Her role in it was that she took their kids elsewhere while it was going on to keep them out of harm's way. The police were called and the man was escorted off to jail. Since I hadn't heard any of this going on she just told me, "Yeah, you were out like a rock." which was quite possible. But it was all a fabrication just for her to have a story that made her seem interesting and important. Turns out she was a pathological liar and almost none of those things were true at all. My gut knew, but my brain reasoned the sense out of me."

- MarinertheRaccoon

13. "I was sleeping in bed with my then husband and my daughter was in her crib across the room. I dreamt that his sister was force feeding her cake until she was choking. I remember something telling me, “Get up she’s choking.” I jumped out of bed scaring my ex and ran and pulled her out of the crib. She was face smashed into the bed choking on her spit. I patted her back and she coughed it all up and was breathing normal again in a few seconds. I honestly have no idea why I dreamt that his sister was doing that but somehow I knew that she was choking. It’s surreal how our senses work."

- Anonymous

14. "Ex's friends were assholes. I got that vibe off them based on the little remarks they would make towards others and all around just had a bad feeling about them. I tried to explain to my ex why I thought that, and he said I was being dramatic and jealous of them. Fast forward a few months later. I get word that they were at a party and one of the other friends fell and hit his head pretty hard on the pavement, to the point where blood was coming out and he blacked out. Asshole friends leave him there all by himself because they "Didn't want to deal with the EMS's" and still wanted to party."

- basketspacecase

15. "Ages ago, i was maybe 9 years old, we were on our way home from the local pool when a massive summer storm started. I'm talking full on garbage bins flying through the air and literally feeling the wind moving our car. So we enter this tunnel and I suddenly scream "STOP" at the top of my lungs. My mother slows down and asks me confused about what's going on. I - now crying - beg her to stop the car and wait the storm out. She tells me that she can't just stop the car in the middle of the street in a tunnel and promises me to drive slow and carefully. Just as we were able to see the end of the tunnel a small tree falls onto the street... followed by a gigantic 300kg Rock. That Stone would have hit and squished us. It even left a bump in the road. I have absolutely no idea what gave me the feeling, but I am very glad that it was there."

- KonfettiTante

Got to listen to those gut feelings sometimes!