A couple of months ago, when Mumbai's local train services had to be put on pause, people had big feelings about it. Some began missing the train announcements, some the kind strangers they met, and some just wanted the city's lifeline to come back to life. Whatever the reason, it was obvious that Mumbai's local train is an essential part of how the city functions.





So, let's take a look at some of the sweetest memories people have of the local life.

If these confessions could be described in one word- they'd be called balmy. Soothing tales of how the local train commute is often the most peaceful part of a Mumbaiker's life.



