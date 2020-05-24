If there's one group of people who needed our help through the tragedy of coronavirus and the ensuing lockdown, it was our migrant workers. Unfortunately, we have wholly and completely failed them with our apathy and our government's sheer unwillingness to provide for the poor regardless of how desperate the situation. Despite large donations from the public as well as the presence of relief funds and emergency packages, our migrant labourers have been stripped of their humanity, forced to live without food, shelter, or hope. These tweets prove it.

Watch | Migrants fight over food at Kanpur station pic.twitter.com/cmzUS4ZG3i — NDTV (@ndtv) May 23, 2020

Punjab:Migrant labourers who have gathered under a flyover in Jalandhar said that they're waiting to get themselves registered. One of migrants said"We're staying under the flyover since 5 days,we're not even getting water to drink. No bus/train has been organized for us".(23.05) pic.twitter.com/aH6U2xxC7Z — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2020

Shot this in Lajpat Nagar.

Migrants, waiting for a bus home, being sprayed with sanitisers by @OfficialSdmc workers.#coronavirus #MigrantWorkers pic.twitter.com/GrXegbw0Lu — Amil Bhatnagar (@AmilwithanL) May 22, 2020

Hungry and exhausted. They earned their living by working daily till they became destitute.



The incident was reported from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Station where migrants alleged that they were not given water after which this happened.... Video from @qazifarazahmad pic.twitter.com/maON4cXaHT — Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) May 23, 2020

More visuals from Ghaziabad where migrants have turned up in large numbers to get themselves registered for special trains. This is the time medical screening and quarantine facilities in East UP and Bihar should be stepped up to the maximum. pic.twitter.com/oGZAs4yIfx — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 18, 2020

ఈ వ్యవస్థ, ఈ ప్రభుత్వాలు ఎవ్వరికోసం?



Heart wrenching visuals of migrants and their families walking on the roads.#MigrantsOnTheRoad #MigrantLabourers pic.twitter.com/V78HtoimhU — Murthy Journalist (@murthyscribe) May 21, 2020

Workers from a thread making plant near Erode, TN took about 5 days to walk to Bangalore.When asked why they are walking, they said they'll die of hunger anyway, might as well die trying to reach home.They believe it could take them a month to reach home (22/n) #MigrantLabourers pic.twitter.com/TWTleTP2lT — Vinay Kumar (@bahudari) May 20, 2020

The ones who built our houses are struggling to reach theirs. #MigrantLabourers #CoronavirusOutbreakIndia pic.twitter.com/o1DZjjpYcP — Tanya Malhotra (@tanyamalhotra95) May 19, 2020

You see these people. The poorest of the poor, migrants,daily wage workers. They are planning to sit here all night waiting for some transport to take them home else they will walk the distance. They tell me they would rather be killed on the road than die of starvation. pic.twitter.com/9CTdEy5dG5 — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) May 17, 2020

2 migrants killed in UP, Haryana, run over by cars on their way home pic.twitter.com/MYi0709N8C — NDTV (@ndtv) May 12, 2020

50. 19th May:



i) 1 migrant worker killed, driver seriously injured after a truck hit another parked truck in Bahanaga, Orissa.



ii) 1 migrant worker killed after a truck rammed into a trolley in which he was travelling at Uliapatna in Soro, Orrisa.



(Image for representation) pic.twitter.com/ggHUb7Y0f8 — Just A Citizen (@ks_NotANiceGirl) May 23, 2020

Hunger Games, Day-60, India; So far, the police have been beating people ruthlessly, across the country. 100s of millions have been starving and virtually in prison, in desperate conditions. Now, they are fighting back. It was the police who taught the rules of the game. pic.twitter.com/hETZMubi4v — Jayant Bhandari (@JayantBhandari5) May 19, 2020

This is footage was recorded at Mumbai Nashik Highway, last week. Migrant labourers are trying to get to their homes, many of them walking miles after miles. #MigrantLabourers

Watch pic.twitter.com/sqtJC00gBf — Free Voice (@FreeVoiceIN) May 17, 2020

Gujarat Govt treats labourers in such a cruel way that if Gandhi were alive, he would have started a sit-in protest against @vijayrupanibjp. #MigrantLabourers



pic.twitter.com/cGyOWrSnnr — Sir B Arjas (@Sirbaraj) May 18, 2020

A heartbreaking video of a child who was exhausted latched on to a suitcase dragged by his mother.



Hit by #covid lockdown, stranded on roads: migrant labourers have been walking for days/weeks to reach home in India.pic.twitter.com/xQQ8YWggIV — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) May 14, 2020

Vijayawada -Guntur migrant labour were beaten by the police.

What if the workers revolt ?



*The police must be patient at these troubled times, especially on the hungry and suffering. pic.twitter.com/aF5MT8RBNP — seshagiri b.v (@seshagiribv) May 16, 2020

Hundreds of migrant labourers working at a brick kiln in Tamil Nadu were beaten up by their employer and his henchmen for demanding they be allowed to return to their native places.



Reports @nimumuralihttps://t.co/OD7dqqfcZu — News18.com (@news18dotcom) May 19, 2020

No one deserves to be treated the way our migrant labourers are, and it's baffling that they continue to face such hardships despite the media attention given to the situation. It's truly indicative of the apathy of the powers that be.