If there's one group of people who needed our help through the tragedy of coronavirus and the ensuing lockdown, it was our migrant workers. Unfortunately, we have wholly and completely failed them with our apathy and our government's sheer unwillingness to provide for the poor regardless of how desperate the situation. Despite large donations from the public as well as the presence of relief funds and emergency packages, our migrant labourers have been stripped of their humanity, forced to live without food, shelter, or hope. These tweets prove it.

No one deserves to be treated the way our migrant labourers are, and it's baffling that they continue to face such hardships despite the media attention given to the situation. It's truly indicative of the apathy of the powers that be.