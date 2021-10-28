Luxury label Sabyasachi is trending on Twitter as netizens slam the brand for misappropriate representation of mangalsutra and hurting religious sentiments in their recent Ad.

The luxury brand recently debuted an Intimate Fine Jewellery collection featuring 'The Royal Bengal Mangalsutra,' and released images of the new line on its official Instagram handle with this caption-

Introducing the Royal Bengal Mangalsutra 1.2 and the Bengal Tiger Icon collection of necklaces, earrings and signet rings in 18k gold with VVS diamonds, black onyx and black enamel.

The ad campaign showcases a woman dressed in denim and a black bra, as well as a mangalsutra, which is part of the collection.

The advertisement, however, came under fire on Twitter with some claiming that the improper representation of the mangasutra on scantily dressed women was done only to draw attention.

Mangalsutra means auspicious and sutra means thread – together mangalsutra means an auspicious thread uniting the souls. But #Sabyasachi has crossed all limits and displaying models in such vulgar way to showcase mangalsutra. Disgusting way of advertisement. SHAMEFUL pic.twitter.com/ejQlvyNIwf — Shilpi Shrivastava 🇮🇳 (@itsShilpiS) October 27, 2021

I think #Sabyasachi got the vowels wrong. He was promoting the "MingleSutra", not the "MangalSutra." — Just B 🇮🇳 (@JustPunforfun) October 28, 2021

This page is contain vulger advertisement..... Which mislead people of india highly.. We ABGP GUJARAT PRANT WOMEN WING Highly oppose this advertisement and doing social media protest against this advertisement. #Sabyasachi @ShefVaidya pic.twitter.com/y5B0VnE06S — AKHIL BHARTIYA GRAHAK PANCHAYAT GUJARAT PRANT (@abgpgujaratpran) October 27, 2021

Mangalsutra is a pious thread. It signifies the sacred union of marriage. U can do advertisement in this way,it looks really beautiful (pic-1) not in this vulgar way (pic-2). Why intolerant ones are jumping for boycott? No need tho. Dlt that ad and apologize. Enough! #Sabyasachi pic.twitter.com/m6akHGarNO — Me is Paro (@Aye_Paro) October 27, 2021

Ohh it was mangalsutra, it appeared more like kamasutra — [email protected] 🇮🇳 (@on_a_tangent_) October 28, 2021

Ace designer Sabyasachi selling Mangalsutra.



I appeal to all Insta users on my TL to go on their Insta handle and report this for nudity. This is just not acceptable. They need to be shown that woke advertising will misfire. The brands must back off from their new ad strategy! pic.twitter.com/jqw7KCfG8E — Manisha Kadyan (@Miss_Kadyan) October 27, 2021

Only thing you can do about this ‘ad’ is to report it for ‘nudity and sexual activity’. The minute you make any comment about the model, Sabyasachi flashes the platinum victim card and cries ‘body shaming’ ‘racism’, ‘why Indians hate dusky skin’ etc etc. Do NOT fall in the trap! pic.twitter.com/wa77Lo9m6n — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) October 27, 2021

I thought Sabyasachi launched his new lingerie collection, no no..that's a mangalsutra ad.

I'm so regressive, I didn't notice. 😊 pic.twitter.com/ieRY4rrvcr — ℳℴ𝓊𝓂𝒾𝓉𝒶 🇮🇳 (@_mou_mita) October 27, 2021

Mangalsutra looks like this #Sabyasachi



It's not a random piece of fashion jewellery, it indicates the love and commitment the husband and wife have towards each other. pic.twitter.com/HB3r4Aa4A4 — Sheetal Chopra 🇮🇳 (@SheetalPronamo) October 27, 2021

No other way to show the jewellery ? This is just distasteful ! #Sabyasachi pic.twitter.com/nxS1zCCpmb — Shilpa (@cnshilpa) October 27, 2021

Sabyasachi Mukherjee,renowned fashion designer worth ₹ crore is making his designer jewellery and kept Mangalsutra. In this picture the model is shown intimating with a man and wearing that mangalsutra and he openly stated as ‘intimate’ once again they dishonoured our dharma. pic.twitter.com/XDsNm5Z169 — Ankita (अंकिता) 🇮🇳 (@rightistankita) October 27, 2021

Boycotting #Sabyasachi won't help. Infact, it is way too expensive & not many can afford it.



He shd be slapped with multiple cases for hurting Religious Sentiments.



His life can be made a miserable Hell. — Preetam Rao (@Preetam_M_Rao) October 27, 2021

Overrated & overpriced designer,Sabyasachi,has come out with this ad..it is NOT for Undergarments or Condoms,it is for #Mangalsutra

Mangalsutra(Mangal=AuspiciousSutra=Thread),a man ties his bride,to signify sacred union. An imp aspect of our tradition has been reduced to this 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/cNAQupZnvQ — Rupa Murthy (@rupamurthy1) October 27, 2021

#Sabyasachi strange that u have to show a mangalsutra in wt looks like a vulgar,porno pic? U usually use Milky white Kareena for ur designerwear on the ramps, why for this a #duskydame? Any mssg, a mangalsutra is sacred, & u want to mock it,ask #KareenaKhan or #AliaButt to don it pic.twitter.com/pvSWOrDf6r — Meena Das Narayan (@MeenaDasNarayan) October 27, 2021

Indians after seeing stupid Mangalsutra ad by #Sabyasachi pic.twitter.com/7QfTQwfY56 — Tanisha Batra (@TanishaBatra80) October 28, 2021

#Sabyasachi kitne paise mile jewellery ke naam par nudity dikhane ke ?



‘Nuisance value ‘( attention seeking behaviour) se kamaya paisa - kahan kharch karoge ?



DISGUSTING MINDSET https://t.co/N1FmcJ9tNQ — 🇮🇳Aamit (@amitapandeya) October 28, 2021

However some had a different POV of looking at the same.

How is it anyone's business if a woman wants to wear her mangalsutra on a shirt or a sari or a bra top? Can we channel our outrage to something more productive? #Sabyasachi — Geetika Rustagi (@geetiga) October 28, 2021

Are we going to outrage about ever single thing now? What a bunch of thin skinned retards! Just because 7th century dumbfucks get offended over anything, now Hindus have to do it too. Then they have gall to call themselves openminded and progressive.

#Sabyasachi — Jaidev Jamwal (@JaidevJamwal) October 28, 2021

I don't understand the controversy. Women who wear mangalsutra don't wear a bra or engage in sex or what? What I find is #Sabyasachi is actually trying to perpetuate a patriarchal notion and make young modern women wear an expensive mangalsutra!

Ye hi to goal he new India ka! — Anukriti K (@anukriti_k) October 28, 2021

Religion has guardians but faith is answerable to God and yourself only. The former causes insecurities but the latter forms our strength. So, if you are intolerant blame your religion not my faith.

Learn to scroll on, people. There are worse problems in life.#Sabyasachi — Maitreyi Tadepalli (@maitreyit251) October 27, 2021

