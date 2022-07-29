We often debate about the kind of family environment that is most suitable to raise a child. While many people like nuclear family, a section of janta prefer joint family system. For nuclear household, some desis argue that it's a concept of western culture and it makes people forget their family values which are deeply-rooted in our Indian culture. Hence, such families are not suitable for children to grow in. Some of us feel otherwise.

Speaking of which, a Twitter user, @MunibaHasan7, recently called joint family system the "most hostile environment" for children.

The user backed her claim saying that there is no use of family values when a child witnesses family feuds and other conflicts in the joint family household while growing up.

Joint Family System is probably the most hostile environment you can provide to your children .There is absolutely no use of family values when your children grow up having traumas of witnessing petty family feuds,unnecessary destructive criticism resulting in impaired cognition

Netizens are divided on this opinion:

Many Twitter users agreed to the aforementioned opinion that joint family is a hostile environment for children. Some of them also remembered their own experiences.

100 percent agreed when I got married got the most ridiculous in-law you can ever imagine my husband is a good person when we saw our children getting traumatized we decided to move to another country far away for that I have to live alone but I am happy I saved my children

Coming from one, I second each and every word of this tweet. Spot On. It's just a glorified torture which only those who lived in it, knows!

100% agreed! For me the joint family system nurtures hypocrisy, verbal violence, power politics and through misogyny. The children of the weak parents suffer the most!

- @ayeshakhalid75

- @ayeshakhalid75

Agreed. Old people are obsessed with control. I'm okay to live within driving distance but not living in a joint family ever again if they try to "enforce rules"

It's high time we get out of this traditional mindset of living together.

I truly agree and deny this bullshit of having joint family system .. we can be better person in life by living peacefully in nuclear system .

YES. About time Indians realise life isn't one big Sooraj Barjatya film. And even those suck.

- @KhalnayikaFinal

- @KhalnayikaFinal

Finally someone said it

Been through that... And when we got seperate home it was like breathing fresh air ngl.

Many netizens called joint family "the best system" for a child to grow up and shared its advantages in their respective tweets. Some of them pointed out that calling such system a hostile environment for children can't be generalised.

Joint Family system is the best system for child to grow up. joint family system gives your children lot of confidence and courage and manners and etc etc etc

The truth about joint family is you never get bored ,no isolation at all if you all jel together and give each other personal it's just amazing .

Joint family system have pros and cons. I live in joint family system. In joint family system, no one can enjoy privacy٫ you will have to ask for very small things from family but in joint family system, every person is ready for your help in the time of sorrow and happiness.

- @Aamirkh52713299

- @Aamirkh52713299

Family values differ from family to family, for that u can't blame the whole system, the reality u mentioned is not same everywhere

This is an assumption based on insufficient data, just because you had bad experiences while living in a joint family does not mean the system is bad. I have found people living in joint families to be emotionally and morally strong, yet i can't be an advocate of it.

I grew up in nuclear family&now living in a joint.Ive always loved the joint family system where every1 can support each other despite of all the conflicts 1 may have.Though the reality is bitter but each has its own benefitsAt times it maintains unity&attimes causes destruction

Joint family system isn't the problem. People are. We should stop blaming the culture just to escape.

- @sassyuchiha0022

- @sassyuchiha0022

Agreed to some extent, but situation differs from families to families. We cannot generalise things amd people.

Nuclear or joint, both have their pros and cons. It's a matter of choice, of course. To quote one Twitter user, I believe "joint family system isn't the problem. People are." What do you think of this opinion?