The idea of moving out of your parents' home is pretty much considered bizarre in India. Or absolutely unnecessary! While there's really nothing wrong with living with your parents as an adult, it's undeniable that this has slowly created a culture that doesn't support having boundaries with family.

So when we found this Twitter thread by @Queen__Bello talking about her sister and mom constantly crashing at her house, we couldn't help but relate! Because, what's more desi than parents and family constantly being in each other's space?

In it, she hilariously talked about how her family constantly stays over at her house, and it's even easier for them to visit because they live 10 minutes away from her.

Since I bought this place, my family have not let me rest. My mum and sister have slept over everyday since Monday.



So they went home this morning and my sister just called saying they are coming back this evening for dinner and a sleepover.



I BOUGHT A HOUSE FOR A REASON!!! — In This Life…. (@Queen__Bello) April 28, 2022

Just an FYI, my family home is beautiful. My mum and sis are just incredibly clingy…..as am I 🤣 — In This Life…. (@Queen__Bello) April 28, 2022

Though, @Queen__Bello did make it clear that she only posted about it as a joke. And that she loves her family, but found it funny how comfortable they were in being at her house so often.

I did not expect this to blow up at all. I thought a few mutuals would see it and laugh with me. I love my mum and sis being here so often because they’re amazing, I just came to have a little chuckle on Twitter - mistake because some of you are miserable https://t.co/NvsHwPRwwl — In This Life…. (@Queen__Bello) April 29, 2022

Most people pointed out that she clearly needs to set some boundaries with her mom and sister, while others talked about similar situations they've been in. Either way, it seems you need boundaries with people even when you love them to death.

girl my mother in law sent her 15 year old daughter to live with us bc she was acting up. had to send her back after the first month 💀 glad to help but not to be walked on — Keilani (@KG619_) April 28, 2022

People saying this is 'wholesome' and 'cute'.. I have too many boundaries for this type behavior even if I love you lol — Aaron Mckenzie (@AgMckenzie) April 28, 2022

everyone different but personally i’d be mad annoyed if my mom and sis was always in my home lmao like leave me tf alone for a minute if i wanted y’all here i’d ask you to come over 😭 — Chris (@sketedavison) April 29, 2022

Set boundaries for your families?? Can never be an African home__ — Adesuwa the Ovbiedo 🇳🇬 (@doll_lenses) April 29, 2022

Awws I'm so sorry you're dealing with constant company. Maybe you could tell them you are having work done and they can't come over till it's finished? (Painting or floors being cleaned?) Good luck!🤗 — The Unapologetic Liberal🌻 (@Tyler_356) April 28, 2022

This is beautiful until it becomes a Norm and routine and then y’all have two family houses..



First off, family or not you don’t get to come to my place without even calling to ask if I’m around and lastly, why did you pick a space ten minutes from your family house — MAKANAKI (@black_bhoy_) April 29, 2022

Oh yes. I had a big conversation with my mom that started with "Since we're standing in my kitchen, I'll speak freely...." The look on her face... But seriously, boundaries in adulthood are crucial. — Julie Marie (@JulieMarie358) April 29, 2022

I have a worse story. Once mom rearranged my kitchen! Couldn't find anything for weeks! My sis came for a weekend and deep cleaned my fridge! Makes me worry if my cleanliness levels are not up to their standards! They stopped only when I moved continents. 😀😀 — Eucalyptus (@eucalypt_us) April 29, 2022

Lol this is my mom with my bro, he lives 30 minutes away and she will just stop by and do his laundry and sweep like some kind of maid. I almost think he wouldn't survive on his own because of all the piles of laundry everywhere — 🌠Oyasumimir💜🤍🖤 (@The_Flan_Thief) April 29, 2022

"I'm sure you both know how exhausting it is to move and get settled in a new home. So, with love, I'm telling you that my house is closed to visits until I get settled in. I need rest and time to nest, ya'll." — Yeshes.Online (@YeshesOnline) April 29, 2022

My mom won’t allow me to move until I’m married 😒 and after seeing this tweet I’ll stop begging because she might exhibit the same behavior — Rem (@yuzuyuzuyuu_) April 29, 2022

BOOOO👎👎 KICK THEM OUT i love my family and if they NEEDED to then id let them in my home, but theyre not gonna casually sleep over for the fück of it. i been living w yall my whole life, give. me. my. space. — Roronoa Zoro (@zorogotclapped) April 29, 2022

You can love your family and still want space from them. It's OKAY.