The idea of moving out of your parents' home is pretty much considered bizarre in India. Or absolutely unnecessary! While there's really nothing wrong with living with your parents as an adult, it's undeniable that this has slowly created a culture that doesn't support having boundaries with family.
So when we found this Twitter thread by @Queen__Bello talking about her sister and mom constantly crashing at her house, we couldn't help but relate! Because, what's more desi than parents and family constantly being in each other's space?
Though, @Queen__Bello did make it clear that she only posted about it as a joke. And that she loves her family, but found it funny how comfortable they were in being at her house so often.
Most people pointed out that she clearly needs to set some boundaries with her mom and sister, while others talked about similar situations they've been in. Either way, it seems you need boundaries with people even when you love them to death.
People saying this is 'wholesome' and 'cute'.. I have too many boundaries for this type behavior even if I love you lol— Aaron Mckenzie (@AgMckenzie) April 28, 2022
Set boundaries!!!— tolani🤍 (@tolaniiiiiiiiii) April 29, 2022
everyone different but personally i’d be mad annoyed if my mom and sis was always in my home lmao like leave me tf alone for a minute if i wanted y’all here i’d ask you to come over 😭— Chris (@sketedavison) April 29, 2022
Oh yes. I had a big conversation with my mom that started with "Since we're standing in my kitchen, I'll speak freely...." The look on her face... But seriously, boundaries in adulthood are crucial.— Julie Marie (@JulieMarie358) April 29, 2022
"I'm sure you both know how exhausting it is to move and get settled in a new home. So, with love, I'm telling you that my house is closed to visits until I get settled in. I need rest and time to nest, ya'll."— Yeshes.Online (@YeshesOnline) April 29, 2022
BOOOO👎👎 KICK THEM OUT i love my family and if they NEEDED to then id let them in my home, but theyre not gonna casually sleep over for the fück of it. i been living w yall my whole life, give. me. my. space.— Roronoa Zoro (@zorogotclapped) April 29, 2022
You can love your family and still want space from them. It's OKAY.