Sometimes the internet gives us strange AF hacks that stir up quite a lot of controversy among people. For instance, this latest TikTok trend that is called vabbing.
Apparently, the technique is supposed be used before a date, or in general if you're simply looking to attract a potential partner.
TikTok user @jewlieah claimed that vabbing got her free drinks and a gift from multiple guys she met at the pool, and many other women have made similar claims.
Curiosity lead me to TikTok, to learn more about vabbing:— Mr. Christopher (@iamalmostlegend) July 10, 2022
“You don’t have to be like, fresh out of the shower clean, but relatively clean.” 😑 pic.twitter.com/aYjjyN4Ptf
pls no pic.twitter.com/zSHl0kus2B— 🏄🏽♂️ joseph (@mjkjuice) July 9, 2022
Here are all the very interesting responses netizens have had to the practice. Which by the way, range from grave disapproval to a certain amount of curiosity and humor.
Who’s gonna tell them there’s not even any solid evidence humans have sex pheromones 🤭— country mac (@jkbutseri0usly) July 10, 2022
Vabbing? pic.twitter.com/PktupSSMCI— 🌸Deanna needs BLOODMARKED NEEEEOOOOOOOWW!!!!!🪷 (@deannareads) July 10, 2022
vabbing is disgusting. if i hug u and get pussy discharge on my cheek we’re boxing— star °・ (@purpbunny888) July 10, 2022
I like it. Chaotic.— I/O Psych 4.0 Grad Student (@aliceinbraids) July 10, 2022
me when i found out what the hell vabbing was pic.twitter.com/Nx7EoMt1NJ— moon ☾ (@moonnwtf) July 14, 2022
if ur vabbing n going around not telling anyone i think u should be arrested for biological warfare— mira 🧸 (@wellpraised) July 11, 2022
#Vabbing— Eminent Woke (@WokePandemic) July 19, 2022
India mein aaya ki nahi yeh? pic.twitter.com/cYXtx4kran
i’m begging people to think about their digital footprint bc now their faces are gonna be online forever and they’ll always be associated with “vabbing” 😕 https://t.co/dmiiMUnoVT— suri (@suricidal) July 11, 2022
craziest part is that pheromones are VERY important for other animals but humans have horrible senses of smell so biologically this does next to nothing— río (@rionachcaitlin) July 10, 2022
listen, i get it, pheromones and whatnot. but some of y’all got questionable hygiene practices AND it’s hot asf! PLS. i’m all about women empowerment but no mms.— ˚✧₊⁎ ILLEST DOUBLE Ds ⁎⁺˳✧༚ (@P1SSYCVNT) July 10, 2022
If I reach for a handshake or a hug an smell pussy juice on ya wrist cause y’all wanna play witchcraft #vabbing ima deck ya in ya shit 😇 this is ya warning ⚠️— Oaklani da Gypsy (@oaklani_g) July 11, 2022
Hygiene! Hygiene! Hygiene! No more trying on clothes or touching doorknobs. This is the new Covid! Gross!!!— Cats ‘n Crochet (@Birkity) July 11, 2022
Tbh if you're clean and your coochi smells good I don't see any issue 💀— 🌸McGillicuddy🌸 (@Strawbarryalien) July 10, 2022
This been going on since early 90s LOL— 🔮❤️🔥Da Really Deally ❤️🔥🔮 (@ChynnaDollTM) July 10, 2022
Maybe 80s shit. I heard about this as a child 🤣
I think they prefer the term “Witch”— Cam (@CamF08) July 11, 2022
Y'all don't want a man this bad😭😭— 🐊🧘🏾♀️ (@raaaveeennn) July 10, 2022
Personal opinion: As far as the scientific evidence for how successful this technique is and how hygienic it is, vabbing does not seem like a great idea.