Sometimes the internet gives us strange AF hacks that stir up quite a lot of controversy among people. For instance, this latest TikTok trend that is called vabbing.

A combination of the words “vagina” and “dabbing” that is used to describe the practice of wearing your own vaginal secretions as perfume. Oof, how shocking is this to read, right?

Apparently, the technique is supposed be used before a date, or in general if you're simply looking to attract a potential partner.

Because it is believed that the pheromones present in the vaginal discharge will pull a partner in like a magnet. Bet you never imagined seeing this day, where you'd be hearing of something as wild as this, right? Yeah, me neither.

TikTok user @jewlieah claimed that vabbing got her free drinks and a gift from multiple guys she met at the pool, and many other women have made similar claims.

But unfortunately, even going by the pheromones theory, not many doctors and people from the science community believe that the hack is effective.

Curiosity lead me to TikTok, to learn more about vabbing:



“You don’t have to be like, fresh out of the shower clean, but relatively clean.” 😑 pic.twitter.com/aYjjyN4Ptf — Mr. Christopher (@iamalmostlegend) July 10, 2022

Here are all the very interesting responses netizens have had to the practice. Which by the way, range from grave disapproval to a certain amount of curiosity and humor.

Oh, the children are “vabbing” pic.twitter.com/wlGk36MESx — Melanin Fiona (@Miss_TiffyBaby) July 9, 2022

Who’s gonna tell them there’s not even any solid evidence humans have sex pheromones 🤭 — country mac (@jkbutseri0usly) July 10, 2022

vabbing is disgusting. if i hug u and get pussy discharge on my cheek we’re boxing — star °・ (@purpbunny888) July 10, 2022

I like it. Chaotic. — I/O Psych 4.0 Grad Student (@aliceinbraids) July 10, 2022

me when i found out what the hell vabbing was pic.twitter.com/Nx7EoMt1NJ — moon ☾ (@moonnwtf) July 14, 2022

What they think vabbing will do to men pic.twitter.com/UNm1MUDZQu — 𝖊𝖒𝖎𝖑𝖎𝖔✞ (@ML916_) July 11, 2022

if ur vabbing n going around not telling anyone i think u should be arrested for biological warfare — mira 🧸 (@wellpraised) July 11, 2022

i’m begging people to think about their digital footprint bc now their faces are gonna be online forever and they’ll always be associated with “vabbing” 😕 https://t.co/dmiiMUnoVT — suri (@suricidal) July 11, 2022

craziest part is that pheromones are VERY important for other animals but humans have horrible senses of smell so biologically this does next to nothing — río (@rionachcaitlin) July 10, 2022

Im on the wrong planet clearly pic.twitter.com/vYAkWgyi3p — EriX🪐 (@TheSpace_god) July 9, 2022

listen, i get it, pheromones and whatnot. but some of y’all got questionable hygiene practices AND it’s hot asf! PLS. i’m all about women empowerment but no mms. — ˚✧₊⁎ ILLEST DOUBLE Ds ⁎⁺˳✧༚ (@P1SSYCVNT) July 10, 2022

If I reach for a handshake or a hug an smell pussy juice on ya wrist cause y’all wanna play witchcraft #vabbing ima deck ya in ya shit 😇 this is ya warning ⚠️ — Oaklani da Gypsy (@oaklani_g) July 11, 2022

Hygiene! Hygiene! Hygiene! No more trying on clothes or touching doorknobs. This is the new Covid! Gross!!! — Cats ‘n Crochet (@Birkity) July 11, 2022

Tbh if you're clean and your coochi smells good I don't see any issue 💀 — 🌸McGillicuddy🌸 (@Strawbarryalien) July 10, 2022

This been going on since early 90s LOL

Maybe 80s shit. I heard about this as a child 🤣 — 🔮❤️‍🔥Da Really Deally ❤️‍🔥🔮 (@ChynnaDollTM) July 10, 2022

I think they prefer the term “Witch” — Cam (@CamF08) July 11, 2022

Y'all don't want a man this bad😭😭 — 🐊🧘🏾‍♀️ (@raaaveeennn) July 10, 2022

Personal opinion: As far as the scientific evidence for how successful this technique is and how hygienic it is, vabbing does not seem like a great idea.

But at the same time, it's equally problematic (if not more) that every time women share some slightly unheard-of personal experience or practice, it takes people less than a split second to utter words like 'witch,' or 'witchcraft.'