As we all know, Desmond Tutu, the world renowned South African Anglican bishop and human rights activist, recently passed away. And the whole world is mourning his loss.

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu shared a deep and mutually respectable friendship with the Dalai Lama. The two had always shared a very pure bond. So much so, that every clip of them looks like two 10-year-old buddies spending time together. Though, they did more than just that. The two even co-authored a book together, The Book of Joy, Lasting Happiness In A Changing World, and showed up, on many occassions, for global discussions on spirituality.

Dalai Lama even penned a heartfelt note of condolence for the Archbishop.

His Holiness the Dalai Lama sends his condelences on the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. https://t.co/njLb7BY3Ky — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) December 26, 2021

In fact, a Twitter user also shared a brief video where the Dalai Lama and him are seen talking to each other in the most respectful yet childlike and pure way. In fact, it's a compilation of multiple videos where they're both respectfully joking around about each other's religion, indicative of how much they loved each other for their differences.

Here's the super cute video of them bonding.

Of course, people loved seeing these moments between the two.

Rest in peace, dear Mr. Desmond Tutu. Thank you for all the joy your brought to the world.