Everyone experiences difficulties in life and something that can make all the difference in the world during such times is hearing kind words from the people around us. I mean, that is why so many of us listen to motivational speakers right? The words empower us. And we've stumbled upon a wonderful Twitter thread that has given us a real-life example of this phenomenon.

In this thread, Dr. Sabiha, who is a life coach, shared an extremely sweet and heartwarming encounter between her father, and a Skechers area manager. She talked about running into Mr. Datta, who told her and her father of how he became so successful and happy all thanks to Sabiha's father and his motivational words. Take a look at the tear-jerking thread yourself.

Aisa bhi hota hai!



My dad and I had been to Sketchers to buy shoes. There we meet a young man, who came to us and said, "Mala olakhla ka?"

(Did you recognize me)



My dad could not recognise him.



What he said next

was shocking! — Dr.Sabiha (@sabiha_inamdar) March 21, 2022

"You will be the next Vajapayee, one day!"

The young man said, "Sir that line has been my inspiration throughout these years."



He then asked, "Do you know how much I scored in 10th?" — Dr.Sabiha (@sabiha_inamdar) March 21, 2022

"Since 20 years I have always wanted to meet you again, sir. But I could not.

And today as soon as I heard your voice, I knew it was Sattar Saheb." — Dr.Sabiha (@sabiha_inamdar) March 21, 2022

She even posted a video where Mr. Datta is talking about how years ago, he worked as a paper boy and her father was one of his customers. Back then, something that Dr. Sabiha's father said, completely changed his outlook on life and made him the person he is today.

Hats of to his spirit and attitude. pic.twitter.com/f44PFfkOs7 — Dr.Sabiha (@sabiha_inamdar) March 21, 2022

