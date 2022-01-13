Social media users witnessed a heart-warming moment when two brothers were reunited after 74 years. Separated during the India-Pakistan Partition in 1947, the brothers eventually met, decades later, at Kartarpur.

Millions of people were displaced during the largest mass migration in human history, during the partition of India and Pakistan. It has been 74 years since India gained its freedom but the horrors and pain of partition still linger - especially in the hearts of people and families directly affected by it.

The short clip of the emotional reunion of the siblings has been doing rounds on Twitter.

Check out the full video here:

According to reports, Siddique and Habib, residents of Faisalabad and Punjab respectively, were separated when the former was just an infant. During the partition their family got split up and the brothers were raised on two different sides of the Partition line.

Emotions ran high as the siblings approached each other at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. In the video we could see Siddique embracing his elder brother and bursting into tears of joy. In fact, the onlookers also seemed to be emotional at the sight.

Meanwhile, Twitter was abuzz with comments of users who viewed the touching video of the siblings reunion.

Here’s how they reacted after watching the reunion:

I have always felt man made borders have done more damage to humanity than help.. borders are just geographical designs drawn and redrawn. What matters is we all are humans.. — CA Naveed Mulla المحاسب القانوني نفيد الملا (@CA_NaveedMulla) January 12, 2022

I can empathise, my father met his sister after 42 years, after 1947, and as expected it was very emotional and moving — sartaj tyabji (@beychain_putlee) January 12, 2022

Have seen my father in law crying like this when he came back after visiting Lyallpur after 67 years only those who have lost their home n theirs can understand this pain, no one else no one — Srikumar Baggri 🇮🇳 (@SrikumarBaggri) January 12, 2022

I teared when I saw this two brother meeting after partition. — Dr. Xia Khan (@DrXiakhan) January 13, 2022

Wish there were no borders, no cacophony of Nationalism, no hatred for our neighbours. — Kashyap Kumar (@Kashyap52163797) January 13, 2022

Wowoo....what a reunion ...after a long long time... God 🙏❣ — Ramiz (@raaz4108) January 13, 2022

Great emotional moment. Pure love and affection… 75 years separation … that’s life. Thanks for sharing. — Rajeev Sharma (@rajeevsharma_ir) January 12, 2022

I wish 1947 partition never happened.. Pakistan was never made.. everything would have been India — Shovan Nath (@shovannath) January 12, 2022

Seperated by borders joined by hearts — Saksham Wadhwa (@SakshamWadhwa6) January 13, 2022

Reportedly, during the meeting, Habib lauded the initiative of Kartarpur, a deal between Islamabad and New Delhi that opened a visa-free corridor between the two countries in 2019. And acknowledged that the corridor made it possible for him to reconnect with his brother.

With all that goes on social media, this heartwarming moment of two brothers reuniting after years brought tears to our eyes and smiles on our face.