The newspapers may be chock-full of headlines involving our celebrated Olympians, but the way they're reported aren't exactly the most encouraging. Instead of highlighting their achievements, many headlines seem to focus on their losses, adding the wins as an afterthought. So we decided to 'fix' them.

1.

Boxer Lovlina Brings Home A Bronze Medal For India, Makes Country Proud

2.

Indian Men's Hockey Team Fight Hard, Still In The Running For Bronze

3.

19-Year-Old Wrestler Sonam Malik Makes Explosive Olympic Debut

4.

PV Sindhu In The Running For Bronze After Giving Her All In Thrilling Match Against World No. 1 Tai Tzu-Ying

5.

Following Historic Debut As India's First Fencer In Tokyo, Bhavani Devi Refuses To Go Down Without A Fight

6.

Lovlina Borgohain Becomes First Woman From Assam To Go To The Olympics AND She Brought Home A Medal

7.

Lovlina Borgohain Becomes 2nd Indian Woman After Mary Kom To Win Bronze After Historic Bout Against Busenaz Surmeneli

Let's show our athletes the love they deserve for the hard work they put in.