How do you feel when someone stares at you? What do you do in situations like these? Well, if you are someone who is tired of being stared at, this person from the Northeast asking why Indians love to stare so much will make you scream RELATABLE and might also answer some of your questions.

Honest question: Why do Indians stare so much? I'm a guy from north-east and they won't stop staring at me. It's the same in Delhi or Assam. Assamese people don't, but the people who come to work here stare at people like there's no tomorrow. It's not like they haven't seen oriental-looking people. They have seen them all of their lives, especially in Assam. Yet they'll stare at them and even after they're caught staring, they won't care and continue to do so. This is for the boys, let's, for now, forget what the girls go through.

- Disastrous-Ad9841

Some people shared the pain of being stared at, while others cited their Northeastern good looks for the attention, while some suggested what they should do in situations like these. Have a look!

1. When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. When people stare, you stare back.

2. If you do the same, please stop. It's good to unlearn things that don't serve us well.

3. Too handsome for the rest of us 😮‍💨

4. "People from NE are super sexy so everybody stares, girls want to be with us and men want to be like us."

5. "I'm also from NE and used to dye my hair green. You can imagine the stares I got everywhere I went lol. I guess we just aren't taught that staring is rude."

6. Stare back deep into their eyes and say - “You. look into my eyes. Your soul is stained by the blood of the innocent, feel their pain”

7. "What I've realised is when a society refuses to educate children about healthy sexual practices, you will most likely end up with creepy people around."

8. "Indians have no concept of personal space which impacts how people behave in public. So people do things like staring or asking inappropriate questions or making remarks where none are required. Staring of course results in being seen as creepy even if the intent was not sexual."

9. "I'm a guy with long hair, people stare as if dinosaurs came back to life."

10. "Probably because you have different features but nonetheless staring is bad and I'm sorry you have to go through this. I hope it’ll get better in the future."

