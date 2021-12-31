WikiHow is like that cool uncle/aunt that has a solution to almost every problem you throw at it.  I remember going onto the site as a pre-teen to find some quick fixes in the form of listicles. Those were simpler times with WikiHow being our go-to guide. As we start anew here, WikiHow has yet another guide on how to do it right for a fresh new year.

Start the New Year Fresh-Random acts of kidness
Source: WikiHow

The article is all about focusing on yourself in the most relatable way. One doesn't have to make unachievable big goals and resolutions, but it's the small acts and WikiHow tells us how.

Start the New Year Fresh- Polishing your look
I love that WikiHow's article tells us how to pamper ourselves in the easiest ways. Of course, a haircut is the first step to the 'new year, new me' motto. 

Start the New Year Fresh- Start a Fitness routine
I am ready to make 2022 my fitness year with this article.

Start the New Year Fresh- Updating your attitude
This is such a good small step, to begin with. You can always start small.

Start the New Year Fresh- Positive affirmations
I stan an article focused on inner growth and development. I AM WORTHY.

Start the New Year Fresh- Tidying up your environment
I am all for the motto "Decluttering your space will declutter your life", obviously.

Start the New Year Fresh- Home decoration
This is the most relatable bit. Who wouldn't want to spruce up their room for the new year?

Start the New Year Fresh- Setting goals and intentions
WikiHow is all about self-love and setting goals like a boss, and I am here for it.

Start the New Year Fresh- Improving sleep habits
I feel seen with this. 2022 is the year of healthy sleep.

Here's hoping this new year starts with self-love, personal development and an awesome time with loved ones.