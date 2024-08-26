There are two kinds of people in this world: one, who motivate others to achieve their dreams, and two, who drag others down and belittle them. The latter kind is just the worst, for obvious reasons.

I was talking to a friend last week and she mentioned how she was told that she shouldn’t drive because “she’s a woman“. I mean, it’s 2024 and we are still making such sexist remarks!

We asked more people to share the worst things they were told about their skills that shattered their self-confidence and the responses were both, sad and heartbreaking.

Pexels

1. “I was once driving a bunch of my drunk friends home from a party. I didn’t want any trouble so I was driving slowly and carefully. A guy, who was my best friend’s boyfriend, kept asking me to drive faster. When I kept ignoring his cries, he snapped and said, ‘Ugh, why do women even drive when they can’t handle the stick’. I was shocked. I asked him to get out of my car and take a cab. Nobody sits in my car and bitch about it.” -Aarushi Sharma

Pexels

2. “I was going through a hard time after I was suddenly laid off from my job. I had a month-long break before joining the other organization. Due to a couple of loans, I was left with little savings for myself, but I still had enough to make it through that month. One weekend, I was going out on a date with my girlfriend. My roommate, who knew about my financial situation, told me that I shouldn’t go because ‘a man should have at least ₹20,000 in his pocket while going on a date’. I told him that it was only a brunch date and not that it was any of his business, but we dutch. He scrunched his face and said that I would have had money and a job if I had some talent and skills. I switched my flat soon after.” -Deepanshu Khanna

Pexels

3. “I once missed a step during practice in my dance group and the man, who was supposed to “guide” me, told me that I could never dance and I should leave dancing altogether. It was the worst feeling I ever felt. Of course, I left that group and joined another class. Within six months, I won many accolades for my talent.” -Priya Singhal

Pexels

4. “During the pandemic, I used to make crochet toys with my house help. I was told by a relative that I should find ‘a real job’ because this is not a ‘secure’ source of income. Currently, I sell hundreds of toys in weeks and make almost double what they earn.” -Vidhi K

Pexels

5. “I’m a musician and on multiple occasions, since my college, people have been telling me that everyone is a musician and this is not a great talent. I do my own shows across the country and am really happy. I used to feel bad earlier but now, I don’t give a damn.” -Rahul Arora

Pexels

6. “After school, I took an entrance exam for a fashion designing course and failed. My relatives told me that I should change my field because this was ‘not my cup of tea’. A month later, I applied for a course abroad and got in. Today, I work for an international label and earn in dollars.” -AK

Pexels

7. “Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to be a chef and I did become one. However, so many people told me that ‘men shouldn’t be in the kitchen’ and ‘I should go for a more “manly” job’. Of course, I didn’t listen to them and I’m happier than I have ever been in my life.” -Ayush Chaturvedi

Pexels

8. “I have been filing my own taxes ever since I can remember. To be honest, there’s something very empowering about it. In 2022, I got into a new relationship and the tax filing date was approaching. When I got all my documents together, my then-boyfriend said ‘arre laao main karwa dunga, tum kahan kar paaogi’. Not only he didn’t know how to do it himself, but he also assumed that I wouldn’t be able to do it. Asshole.” -Riddhi Kapoor

Pexels

There’s already enough hate in this world and it’s time we motivate and have each other’s back in tough times.