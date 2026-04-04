When Raghav Chadha was removed from his position as Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha by the Aam Aadmi Party, this change was referred to as “internal restructuring” in official announcements.

But that was just the tip of the political iceberg.

In reality, there was an enormous amount of “Omg level speculation” about the reasons for his removal on Reddit and many of those comments were measured and very analytical about how Raghav Chadha raised issues related to the lives of everyday citizens.

Ashok Mittal Replaces Raghav Chadha: What His Appointment Signals For AAP’s Leadership Strategy

The statement that Raghav Chadha had raised issues that mattered to everyday citizens may have caused people to think about his position in Parliament differently than before.

Because you know how often you get meals at 10 AM at the airport, if it wasn’t for this guy?

The announcement regarding the change was straightforward.

The AAP issued a notice to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat saying that Raghav Chadha would no longer be the Deputy Leader and that Ashok Mittal would be taking over that role.

While Ashok Mittal is a party member of parliament from Punjab, he is also the founder and Chancellor of Lovely Professional University and took over his position in Parliament after the AAP won seats in Punjab in 2022.

Currently, the AAP has 10 representatives in the Rajya Sabha and the number of those members from Punjab gives the AAP important leadership positions in the Upper House.

The real significance of the announcement was not simply that the Deputy Leader was changing, but that also the AAP requested that Raghav not be given any speaking time in the House which in turn would restrict the capacity of Rajput to participate fully in his role as a Member of Parliament.

This was not just a change in leadership roles; it was a removal of a Member of Parliament’s voice.

Why Was Raghav Chadha Removed? Inside AAP’s Concerns Over Alignment And Party Discipline

In order to understand his change for better or worse, we need to first take a look at the time leading up to the change.

Raghav Chadha, who was once seen as the one of Arvind Kejriwal’s closest & most articulate faces in his leadership group, had begun to become known for another reason.

These two were literally two peas in a pod, and shared one huge and marvellous brain cell.

Throughout the course of his parliamentary interventions, he had become known for, among others:

• Advocating for paid paternity leave,

• Advocating for the rights of gig workers,

• The rising cost of food at airports,

• Urban civic issues, and

• Public health/menstrual hygiene issues

These issues do not make for headlines mostly because they’re not politically confrontational in nature; rather, they’re all policy-based, and all done in the interest of citizens.

At the same time, there are several reports that he has not said much at all during politically sensitive time periods (for example, the Kejriwal/Kejriwal and Sisodia time periods) regarding other higher level leaders.

The difference between what Raghav Chadha was willing to address and which ones he was not will be the biggest, as far as how he became seen within the party.

Discipline, Distance, and Discomfort: Inside the Party

There are several different reports that indicate that while the move to distance him was not entirely frictionless, there are several senior party leaders who have said it was part of keeping him aligned & disciplined as a result of what they described as him proposing to talk about “soft” issues instead of having politically confrontational as most other leaders do.

They have indicated that there is discomfort among the party regarding his perception/position, visibility, and consistency during critical political/reforms.

In summary, these emerging signals do not indicate a single or singular independent cause; but they are a collection of issues that have built over many months or years where Raghav Chadha and others views have diverged now from one another.

Ashok Mittal’s appointment as Leader of the Opposition is more than an administrative change; he embodies a new sign of institutional strengthening.

Mittal’s leadership will stand in stark contrast to Chadha’s highly visible and personality driven political style.

What Mittal’s appointment indicates:

The emergence of a more way manner of communicating with parliament

An expectation that leadership will be aligned closely with the organization’s priorities

A reallocation of who is seen as representing the party in high visibility, public representation of the party.

In Parliamentary politics, roles are usually not ceremonial. Roles define who speaks for the party, what is said and when.

Reactions to Ashok Mittal’s appointment are not just reflections of the structural changes in party politics, but they illustrate the emotional and interpretive reactions.

Reddit Is Not Convinced: Raghav Chadha Removed From AAP

Many users echoed the sentiment that Raghav Chadha was constructive in addressing issues.

A common phrase was:

“He was trying to be a constructive opposition member and was promoting practical reforms.”

More descriptively, a user stated:

“He was able to create discussion about issues that affect people.”

There was a huge and kinda overwhelming (not exaggerating) amount of non-partisan affirmation of Raghav Chadha’s depth of issue engagement. Users were commenting on the content of the conversation, rather than simply on his affiliation.

Although there were many positive sentiments about Chadha’s issue engagement, there were some less than positive, non-critical reactions as well.

Some of the comments suggested that raising issues that had minimal continued engagement could create a disconnect between the substance of the discussion and the visibility of the issue.

In sarcasm and skepticism, netizens used these two statements:

“Is this a move by the party to ensure that Raghav Chadha never gets to be a successful politician again?”

By far the most common reactions to what the party is doing don’t assume anything until all the facts are in.

One user points out:

“The kinds of internal party decisions that are being made typically represent a larger strategy shift at the party level . . . one that we won’t see right now.”

The reality is that most of the larger political shifts happening in parties are not being publicly represented.

Patterns That Cannot Be Missed

Across the different sources, there has been a pattern that yells “you can’t miss it”:

Raghav Chadha’s silence has become almost as politically meaningful as his public supplied discourse.

He has not been as present as one would expect during a major crisis.

He has not been involved in the party’s election strategy at all.

He has not aligned himself with the party’s main narrative as much as the party’s success.

When political signalling is a constant in a political system, an absence is very rarely seen as something hmm…neutral.

This is about more than just losing one leader or a few leaders from their positions.

There are three larger things that this represents.

1. Who Control the Party’s Narrative

It appears that AAP is trying to limit who is speaking on behalf of the party, as to when they are speaking.

2. Who Aligns versus Individual Focus of Issues

A person may not always be aligned to an overall strategy of the party when issues are representative of a specific issue.

3. Parliamentary Role as Power Tools

The way to eliminate a person’s ability to speak on behalf of the party at parliament is not through a change in procedure, it is through a change in how the party treats the parliamentary role.

Raghav Chadha is still a Member of Parliament of the Rajya Sabha. He is still a party member.

His position will not have the same amount of authority and powers of being able to express and represent himself and the party.

But to be honest, bro has done way too much “Aura farming” in the previous months, and that is got to have some sort of cache.