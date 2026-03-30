India’s and Sri Lanka’s bhaichara is on top atp, and we’re loving it!

India has provided emergency fuel assistance to Sri Lanka in the form of 38,000 metric tonnes of petroleum to help the island nation stabilize its energy supply. The assistance comes at a time when there is geopolitical instability across the globe, particularly in West Asia, and tensions with Iran, among others in the region.

The shipment provided to Sri Lanka consists of 20,000 metric tonnes of diesel and 18,000 metric tonnes of petrol and was provided as part of India’s “Neighbourhood First” approach which emphasizes supporting crises and cooperation amongst its neighbours.

India Sends 38,000 MT Fuel to Sri Lanka Amid West Asia Conflict Crisis

This conflict has caused disruptions to oil shipping routes and has also created bottlenecks within supply chains from West Asia and Singapore, where suppliers have invoked the force majeure provisions of their contracts citing problems securing vessels.

This situation has become even worse due to the extensive upheaval of key maritime corridors such as the Strait of Hormuz, which is one of the most critical chokepoints for oil.

As a result, the instability created by the conflict has affected global oil markets, not just in regards to Sri Lanka’s fuel availability, but also contributing to increases in global fuel pricing.

Sri Lanka relies extensively on imported fuel and has found itself in need of emergency fuel supplies as a result of contractual deliveries being either delayed or cancelled outright and has therefore requested that the required emergency supplies be shipped from India through the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. and facilitated for distribution by Lanka IOC.

Rather than just providing logistical support for Sri Lanka’s fuel assistance, the shipment was also the culmination of diplomatic engagement between both countries at the highest level. Anura Kumara Dissanayake of the Sri Lankan government said he had contacted Prime Minister Modi regarding the shipment. Dissanayake expressed his appreciation for India’s swift assistance and confirmed the delivery of the fuel in a public post on X, formerly Twitter, while also noting that minister S. Jaishankar played an instrumental role in coordinating the efforts of both nations.

Minister Jaishankar and Sri Lanka’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath met on March 23 to discuss the energy crisis and then again on March 24 directly with Dissanayake to enhance bilateral cooperation and address the widespread impact of the global supply chain disruption.

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Sri Lankan political leaders from across party lines were very supportive of India’s participation in addressing Sri Lanka’s fuel supply crisis and viewed it as a reflection of decades of bilateral ties between both countries.

Bhaichara ftw hai 🙂

According to Namal Rajapaksa, the shipment of fuel demonstrates the deep historical ties that exist between India and Sri Lanka and affirms India’s commitment to its role as a partner in times of crisis.

Rajapaksa characterized India as “the first responder” to Sri Lanka by providing essential supplies and financial assistance during times of economic and logistical distress. He views these types of actions as tangible ways for India to implement its neighbourhood policy.

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Sajith Premadasa reiterated that there is a need to work together in times of crisis and that this is evidenced by the support that India has provided to countries through bilateral cooperation, which will enable countries to grow stronger together, regardless of political, economic, or social differences, through acts of compassion and mutual respect.

In addition to providing assistance, this crisis has also led to discussions on developing the reforms necessary to improve fuel supply and taxation policies in Sri Lanka (including a request from Rajapaksa for Sri Lanka to use the same fuel tax reform model as the Government of India).

India has reduced fuel excise taxes to create better stability within the fuel market and to reduce the volatility of global fuel prices. In this context, he feels that this type of initiative could potentially help to mitigate the impact of future international crises for Sri Lanka.

This crisis has brought to light issues related to over-dependence on a limited number of fuel suppliers, and in the future, policy options to improve sourcing of products externally, increase domestic available reserves of fuel, enhance supply chain resilience and develop collaborative partnerships with other countries within the region may need to be considered.

The rapid interest that India has shown towards providing support to Sri Lanka during this critical period, related to the fuel shortage, is part of India’s bigger strategy for developing international partnerships; India is committed to establishing a “Neighbourhood First” approach to working with its neighbouring countries, providing them with financial assistance and value-added infrastructure development, while being there for them in times of crisis.

India has been supportive of Sri Lanka on several occasions. It has supported the island nation holistically during times of economic misfortune by providing humanitarian assistance, establishing credit lines, and supplying necessary goods to assist them. The recent provision of fuel reinforces this history of providing assistance to the Sri Lankan Government(s) and establishes India’s presence as a major stabiliser regionally.

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The current crisis demonstrates that events globally and regionally are often linked in their impact on each other. The recent conflict in West Asia has caused supply issues, particularly with fuel, and the implications of this conflict were felt directly in Sri Lanka’s energy security, which enabled India to intervene.

Furthermore, this is an example of how regional cooperation may help protect against global uncertainty.

The recent Indian delivery of 38,000 MT of fuel to Sri Lanka is a critical regional humanitarian response to CSR during a period of exponential necessity. The recent crisis in Sri Lanka was a result of international supply shocks due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. This demonstrates Sri Lanka’s vulnerability to energy supply chain disruptions as well as the critical need for regional solidarity.

India has made itself a reliable partner in South Asia through combined diplomacy, smooth logistical processes, and a strategic goal. For the Government of Sri Lanka, the recent event represents both a moment of relief to its citizens and a “caution card” to reevaluating its energy security plan in a more than unpredictable world.