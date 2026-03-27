Soaring levels of tension in West Asia have once again surged due to new Iranian missile attacks on Israel. While the breadth of the attacks garnered considerable global concern, it was likely their accompanying messaging that gained the most traction.

Yup, India, including other countries, got a shoutout.

According to Iranian sources, prior to being launched, the missiles were inscribed with written messages thanking civilians from India and countries such as Germany, Spain and Pakistan. Posted on social media, this footage clearly showed personnel writing messages on the missiles prior to them being fired at Israel; thus, transforming the military operation into an act of symbolic communication as well.

Now, no analyst is needed to help us understand how it was an expression of support for or recognition of like-minded governments or non-governments during a time of soaring crisis in the region.

Operation True Promise 4 Explained: Iran’s 83rd Wave Of Strikes



Iranian officials explained that this attack is known as Operation True Promise 4; it was undertaken after a series of increasingly hostile actions initiated by Israel and the US against Iran’s nuclear program. Iranian officials claim that the strikes were carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) using a mix of long-ranged and medium-ranged missiles and drones.

Reported targets included various types of infrastructure, as well as military-related infrastructure such as fuel depots and storage tanks, oil storage tanks, and air bases.

Strikes reportedly occurred not only from inside Israel but also into other countries in the region, thus hitting US military facilities related to maintenance, aircraft hangars and missile defence operations, such as the Patriot battery.

The extent and oh-my-god level spread of these attacks display the regional nature of the conflict in that it has expanded and drawn in a number of regional actors, and now once again the interest of many global powers.

Previous signals had identified India including earlier this week, when Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian explicitly stated India was a great friend and supported it at the earlier Meeting on Non-Proliferation.

For this reason (among many others) India had become the focal point of Iran’s soft power throughout the world, through communications.

Bhaichara on top or what?

This includes messages of gratitude from Farsi-speaking Iranian speakers for their overall support over the years, across the globe.

India-Iran Bhai Bhai?

Iran also stated this to Indians in earlier communications, including: “Thank you India!” and stated that India is an important partner in the region for Iranians; even referring to the broader context of Iran’s relationship with India over 40 years.

As far as the sympathy or support evident in these messages, the lack of a mention of other nations speaks volumes.

In addition, it is a direct acknowledgement of Indian’s efforts to both help on political issues related to the U.S.-Iran tensions, and assist in providing relief to those affected by the U.S. murders in Iran.

Relationships between India and Iran don’t just transcend military aggression; they also transcend this situation in regard to Iran and India generally; and, through their historical shared culture and geography, have created a unique opportunity for both nations to continue developing their respective relationships in ways never seen before. The various layers involved in the current legislation being discussed are:

To show parts of the world, including the global community, support for/understanding the actions of Iran;

To influence the manner in which the rest of the world perceives the conflict by emphasizing solidarity; and

To create appealing images that are likely to go viral and to dominate digital conversations.

The fact that the conflict no longer takes place only on battlefields, but also in social media timelines means that this type of gesture will have a multiplier effect on the number of people who are able to view and impact it. Conversely, a greatly different message will accompany the expression of gratitude to other countries that are helping to provide weapons of destruction.

US Military Bases, Gulf Targets And Rising West Asia Tensions

Iranian sources are indicating that multiple targeted attack sites in Iran are connected to military installations (bases/logistical centers) inside the Gulf region.

Additionally, reports from other sources have stated that Iran is facilitating the flow of commerce through some maritime passageways, with the assistance of so-called “friendly nations,” such as India, through the Strait of Hormuz. This dual approach to escalating military activity and/or selectively indicating a willingness to negotiate indicates that Iran is responding to the situation in a post-planned, measured way as opposed to an entirely unplanned/impulsive manner.

As escalations continued, they would continue to destabilize the region, which could result in a disruption to the global transportation of energy products. As time goes on, nations would be more likely to get involved (both directly and indirectly).

Reddit Reactions To Iran Missiles: “Keep India Out Of The War”



Many people turned to social platforms to voice their reactions to images and reports. Reddit users have had a wide variety of comments about this incident, and yeah, there’s everything from sarcastic comments to comments that express unease over how people see their country participating in a conflict.

“Bruh keep us out of this war” was one of the comments made by an Indian and was referred to by others who commented. That sentiment describes how many Indians who celebrated the symbolic link to Iran do not want to be involved in the conflict and that many agreed that Iran has put out a message more globally than directed specifically to them.

For them, this is SUS and how!

Some users also referenced India’s voting patterns in international forums, speculating whether diplomatic positions may have influenced Iran’s messaging. However, many emphasized that symbolic mentions do not equate to official alignment.