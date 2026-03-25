The continuing heightening of conflict in the Middle East between Iran and the United States has created a volatile environment that could potentially lead to armed conflicts.

While President Trump has been proclaiming a new optimism regarding an agreement between Iran and the USA, the Iranian government is suggesting otherwise.

Hmm, fishy or what?

Iran has posted very large, unrealistic demands and has stated clearly that there are no actual negotiations taking place, and therefore, both countries are currently at an impasse regarding tensions.

Iran’s 5 Key Demands To End War With US

Iran has listed a number of conditions that it wants to address before they are willing to agree to stop fighting. These include short-term and long-term objectives. The primary condition Iran has for ending hostilities is that it will agree to a complete cessation of hostilities with the United States.

Iran does not accept the notion of a temporary ceasefire. They expect a complete cessation of all military action immediately.

Iran also demands a written guarantee from the United States that there will be no further attack against Iran, indicating a significant lack of trust in the United States.

Iran Demands Complete End To War, No Future US Attacks And Full Compensation For Damages

In addition, Iran expects the United States to compensate Iran for the damage caused during the recent military hostilities, thereby increasing the risk of any potential future agreement.

One of the most important points for Iran is the Strait of Hormuz, yup, she is quite the MAIN CHARACTER, holding the attention of the whole world.

Iran is seeking formal control or authority over this critical global oil trade route; they have even put forth the idea of creating a mechanism similar to the Suez Canal tolls whereby it could charge fees for passing ships.

Iran also will not negotiate away its military capabilities. It refuses to negotiate or accept any restrictions regarding its ballistic missile program, which it views as vital to its national defense needs.

Iran is also demanding the withdrawal of all American troops located in the Gulf region, the total elimination of sanctions, the cessation of all Israeli military operations against Iran, and the end of any Israeli air strikes against Hezbollah.

By presenting these demands together, Iran is indicating that it wants to change not only the current situation but also the regional balance of power over the longer term.

Iran Rejects Direct Talks With US, Denies Negotiations Despite Trump’s Deal Claims

Iran has publicly stated that it does not believe a negotiation process with the United States is occurring despite several comprehensive conditions laid out above.

While President Trump has claimed that the two countries have made “major progress” in their negotiating process, he even stated that he is putting a hold on any future US-involvement in air strikes. However, the Iranian government has consistently denied that progress has been made, with Iranian leadership pledging to continue their campaign until they achieve what they refer to as “a total victory” over their enemies.

Nonetheless, diplomatic channels continue to work behind the scenes. Sources state that there is currently the involvement of intermediaries, and it has been reported that Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt have all played a role in exchanging messages between the two sides; however, Iran has stated that it has not engaged in direct talks with the United States.

If talks do begin, it is widely believed that Iran’s supreme leader will have the final say on all negotiating decisions, while others involved will likely come from Iran’s hardline faction. Individuals such as the Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will take part in the discussions, yet it is the theocratic leadership within Iran that will ultimately dictate the outcome of the negotiations.

Trump’s Iran Peace Plan: Ceasefire, Nuclear Rollback, Sanctions Relief And Regional Security

The US President, Donald Trump, has said that the United States has submitted a peace proposal to Iran in response to nearly four weeks of fighting. He stated that the US and Iran must discuss several key points, such as the shutdown of the Iranian Nuclear Programme (INP) and prohibition of all forms of uranium enrichment.

As part of his broader plan for peace; Trump has offered a 15-point plan to end hostilities, including a ceasefire, lifting sanctions, ending uranium enrichment and dismantling nuclear facilities. In return, the United States has offered to provide assistance to build a civilian nuclear energy facility at Bushehr.

Additionally, Trump stated that there must be a secure shipping corridor for oil through the Strait of Hormuz, which aligns with the global concern regarding disruptions of oil supplies.

Simultaneously, the United States expects Iran to curb its missile programme, cease its support of proxy forces such as Hezbollah and cease supplying terrorists with weapons on the battlefield against the United States and its allies.

US Sets 4 Key Demands: Missile Limits, Nuclear Control, Strait Of Hormuz Security, Proxy Crackdown

In addition to the peace plan offered to the United States and Iran as part of the greater framework, Trump also outlined four major military-linked conditions that define his negotiating position:

The United States seeks to destroy Iran’s missile capability, eliminate its naval power, secure the Strait of Hormuz and seize uranium (enriched) that may potentially be used for weapons of mass destruction.

However, Trump has failed to specify how the United States plans to accomplish each of these objectives through diplomatic means. Instead, he has indicated military potentials for accomplishing these objectives.“the U.S. military will ‘take it ourselves.”

Military analysts warn that doing so may necessitate the presence of US soldiers in Iran and fire up tensions between Iran and the US.

US President Trump’s ultimatum to Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or risk US airstrikes on its power plants has created an even greater layer of uncertainty regarding the situation, particularly with his subsequent comments to soften that response.

“We were planning tomorrow [Monday] on shooting down some of their power plants, and we’re not. We’re going to hold that up. Hopefully, we won’t have to do it,” Trump said. He added, “I think there’s a very good chance we’re going to end up in a deal, and so we’re giving it five days, and then we’re going to see where that takes us.”

As the mixed messages about the potential for a resolution continue to come in from both sides, the toll of the conflict continues to accumulate.

Reports indicate over 1,500 deaths in Iran, in addition to 13 members of the US military that have been killed.

At the same time, Iran’s internal structure appears to be changing as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has expanded its authority over strategic planning thereby more firmly entrenching the position of the Iranian Government in its negotiations.