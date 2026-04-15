There are political controversies, internet conspiracy theories and now whatever the internet has decided to label the “JD Vance curse.”

No, it’s not an official geopolitical doctrine and of course, there’s no scientific proof of it. And, no, correlation is still not causation.

But social media users have put together an incredibly entertaining case lately that every time US Vice President JD Vance publicly touches, supports, campaigns for, visits or vibes on or near an object of interest, much bad luck seems to follow.

Why does the world believe in the JD Vance Curse?

JD Vance seems to be the official “bad luck charm” for the generation.

This seems completely absurd and that is why it went super-viral!

There were two recent high-profile examples of this theory. One is the astronomical news stories breaking about Hungary’s election upsetting and the failed Iran negotiations and yes, Vance was involved in both.

However, internet sleuths say these last two incidents only served to increase the visibility of the streak that has been ongoing for some time. So, let’s take a look at some of the exhibits that these folks have compiled.

Exhibit A: JD Vance goes to Hungary and Viktor Orbán loses. WAY TOO BADLY!

You’ve probably seen the reports of Hungary and its recent election. Vance went to Hungary just days before the national election and publicly endorsed Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, perhaps the most controversial far-right leader in Europe and a diehard Trump supporter.

During the rally, Vance praised Orbán for his leadership and also connected to Trump, who supposedly referred to Orbán as “a fantastic man.”

Then the election results were revealed. And OOOF!

Orbán’s Fidesz party suffered a huge defeat after being in power for 16 years. Reports claim that the opposition leader, Peter Magyar, won 138 out of 199 seats in parliament and will now hold approximately 66% of the power. The commentators pointed out different valid reasons why the election was lost; the economy and the dissatisfaction of the people were huge factors in the public’s judgement on the party’s choice.

The only valid explanation, however, was JD Vance’s appearance in Hungary. Bahahaha!

Shortly after Vance’s arrival in Hungary, social media exploded with comments such as:

• “J = Jinx”

• “Poetic Justice”

• “Breaking news: he lost”

• “JD Vance equals the kiss of death.”

There was even a poll conducted by a Ukrainian news agency showing that Orbán’s party lost support in the polls in Hungary (dropping three percentage points) since Vance’s appearance.

Exhibit B: Vance went to Islamabad for Iran-related discussions. Andddd Discussions go south.

After visiting Hungary, Vance also travelled to Islamabad, Pakistan, where he conducted discussions with the Pakistani government regarding Iran and the U.S. There were high hopes that Vance would help facilitate an agreement regarding the ongoing war.

But ALAS! After 21 hours of discussions between the two parties, there was NO agreement reached.

The U.S. returned without having a negotiated agreement from the three hours of discussions it had while in Pakistan, according to Vance.

According to ABC News, Vance also stated that the major obstacle to an agreement was Iran’s unwillingness to give up its nuclear program as a precondition to the talks.

Coincidentally, this was the same time period that Trump announced during a press conference that the U.S. would be using naval forces to take control of the Straits of Hormuz (considered to be one of the most important water corridors in the world today, because roughly 20% of all oil and gas consumed on the planet travel through these waters).

Vance had earlier framed the failed outcome as “bad news for Iran, much more than it’s bad news for the United States,” but reports also suggested frustration within Trump’s camp over the collapse.

And the internet added another pin to the curse map.

Exhibit C: JD Vance Meets Pope, Pope Dies

Many believe that the origin of the “curse” stems from Vance’s unconfirmed meeting with Pope Francis last year. They were in the middle of an ideological struggle, mostly concerning immigration, and Pope Francis had always seemed to be against the ideas behind mass deportation policies.

Then, the day after their meeting, the pope died.

Oh my lord, his curse may be stronger than Phoebe’s when she visits the dentist. (F.R.I.E.N.D.S. fans know what we mean).

To be clear, there is no evidence connecting the pope’s death and the time of their meeting other than the timing of the two events. But speculation and masala is all you need on the internet.

Therefore, this meeting became part of the folklore around the JD Vance curse film series.

Exhibit D: JD Vance Touches Trophy, And It Gives Up!

At the college football national championship, Vance was present for a trophy presentation, and according to users, when he touched the trophy, it broke.

This theory is getting funnier by the minute.

Was that a coincidence? YES.

Did it stop people from adding it to the cursed excel spreadsheet? Heck no.

And then people began to call him a “mass-destruction weapon”, which may be a little dramatic but technically fits the moment quite well.

Exhibit E: He endorsed his half-brother. The results were brutal.

Last year, when Vance endorsed his half-brother Cory Bowman for the mayoral primary in Cincinnati, he posted:

“Hey Cincinnati! My brother Cory Bowman is running for mayor and is on the ballot today for the primary. He’s a good guy with a heart for serving his community. Get out there and vote for him!”

JD Vance got slaughtered in the election against Tim Ryan, losing about 82.5% to 11%.

The Internet Is Having Too Much Fun With The JD Vance Curse Theory

The internet reacted to this information poorly.

As soon as the theory became popular online, social media took off on a different level. Some examples of viral posts are:

“Who will he curse next?”



“Hi, I’m here to doom your campaign, where shall we take a photo?”



“Everything Vance touches turns to s**t.”



“Trump threatens Pope with visit from JD Vance.”



“JD Vance has agreed to campaign with me in South Carolina and at Disney World.”



“Wow I can’t believe this guy didn’t pull it off.”



“He really is the nail in the coffin.”

Another post bluntly listed:

Visits the Pope → Pope dies



Campaigns in Hungary → Orbán loses



Leads Iran talks → fail



Everything he touches turns to disaster

One especially savage viral prayer read:

“Lord Jesus we pray. May the curse of J.D. Vance take Donald Trump next. Amen.”

So, does JD Vance actually have a curse on him?

There’s no evidence that there’s a supernatural jinx haunting JD Vance as he goes from country to country. The election in Hungary had many political issues. Iran negotiations have broken down for severe issues. Accidents happen to trophies, elections are confusing, and life is random.

So is JD Vance cursed? Most likely not.

Has the internet made up its own mind? You betcha!

Toodlesss.