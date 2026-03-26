Iran recently declared that the country would allow vessels from five nations, four of which are in West Asia, to transit through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Ships from China, India, Iraq, Pakistan, and Russia will have “safe” passage through the strait, while other nations remain subject to Iranian restrictions on maritime traffic at this critical chokepoint.

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Iran Allows India, China, Russia, Pakistan and Iraq Safe Passage Through Strait of Hormuz Amid War

Although the route remains officially open with a few countries being granted permission to transit, Iran has exercised discretion when determining which countries receive approval. The Iranian government maintains that it has decided to permit countries to transit based on a business relationship with those countries as either “friendly” or “enemy.” For example, Iran has allowed “friendly” nations to utilize the strait, while banning “enemy” nations.

Araghchi added that many ship owners and countries that own vessels have contacted Iran about obtaining safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz. Multiple ships from various countries, including India, have transited through the Strait in recent weeks.

Iran has also sent very clear signals to its enemies. Araghchi stressed that any vessels of the United States, Israel, and some of the Gulf States that may be involved in the ongoing conflict cannot pass.

There is no reason to allow the enemy to pass through the strait. We have permitted certain countries that we consider friendly to pass through; we allowed China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan to transit,” Araghchi said.

Iran Blocks US, Israel and Allies While Granting Selective Access to ‘Friendly Nations’

“We are in a state of war. The region is a war zone, and there is no reason to allow the ships of our enemies and their allies to pass through. But it remains open to others,” he concluded.

Araghchi expressed relative satisfaction that Iran has demonstrated its ability to control the waterways within the area since it has maintained control over the Strait of Hormuz for the last several decades. He stated that when Iran first announced that it was imposing a partial blockade of the strait, most people dismissed it as a bluff, but there are now irrefutable facts to demonstrate that Iran is serious.

“They thought Iran did not have the courage to do such a thing. But we did it with strength. They mobilised all their abilities to stop it, but they failed. They even turned to other countries… but no one responded, because it is simply not feasible,” he concluded.

What This Means for Indians: Direct Impact on LPG Prices, Fuel Costs, Transport and Daily Expenses

Even though it might seem to be happening faraway from India, this has a direct relationship to how much each person spends daily, and how much smoother most of the things we do in our daily lives.

• You will NOT see a sudden jump of Rs. 200 – Rs. 300 in your next LPG refill.

India relies heavily on imports for cooking gas that comes through the Hormuz Strait. If there was an oil disruption of any kind along this route, it would increase crude oil prices so fast and be passed along, almost immediately, to the oil company for you, the consumer, to pay. Therefore, if access to this route remains open, households are not going to see this additional burden on their budget immediately.

• You will NOT see a sudden spike in the cost of petrol or diesel gasoline at the pump.

Typically, even a small disruption along the above route produces a crude price increase within hours, thus, this will be reflected in India’s fuel prices. Having access to this route keeps people commuting, biking and travelling around the city without experiencing a sudden increase from one day to the next at the pump.

• The price you will pay for auto fares, cab fares and deliveries will NOT increase overnight.

Fuel prices directly affect your mobility. A rise in crude prices would have made auto fares based upon that increase, as well as increasing delivery and ride share fares. This avoids that immediate ripple affect on our daily life in the city.

• The prices of vegetables, milk and groceries will NOT increase overnight.

Transportation constitutes the majority of the cost passed along in the total cost of every item sold in stores, from every sabzi mandi to supermarkets. Stable access to fuel assures that necessary items (vegetables, milk, groceries) will NOT see an almost overnight price increase.

• Daily Cash Losses Avoided for Small Businesses

Small restaurants, street vendors, tea stalls, and other small eateries generally rely too much on local LPG cylinder supply and transportation. A disruption in these things would have forced both price increases to compensate for a lack of margin, or to absorb losses on their balance sheets and disrupt business as-usual.

• No Panic Buying or “Shortage Fear” in Local Markets

A panic buying spree often accompanies a fuel supply disruption, resulting in stockpiling of supplies and/or supplies being sold at inflated prices, creating a situation of artificially created shortages. Continued access to a reliable fuel supply prevents the indecision created by uncertainty’s presence in local markets from impacting how goods are sold day-to-day.

In other words, this simply means that you can continue to cook, commute and pay your bills without disruption to your daily living expenses, at least in the short term.

What if Passage Were Blocked? The Crisis India Just Dodged…

If India had not been added to Iran’s “list of friendly nations”, it is safe to say that the negative fallout would have been far from strictly headline news, rather, the average person’s day-to-day existence would have been severely impacted almost immediately.

• LPG Cylinders Would Have experienced a scarcity or delay in household delivery

Many households would have suffered from wait times or limited availability of LPG cylinders, particularly in densely populated urban areas.

• Fuel Prices Would Have Experienced a Sudden Spike in Price Within a Few Days

It is reasonable to suspect that both petrol and diesel prices would have increased dramatically within a very short time period of time, creating hardship for millions of people who relied on using the public road system or public transportation to get back and forth from work on a daily basis.

• Monthly Household Budgets Would Have Suffered a Direct Impact

Having to pay more for fuel would have meant that your grocery bill, daily commuting costs, and basic necessities would have increased as well.

• Food Delivery, E-commerce, and other Logistics Services Would Have Increased in Cost

Higher fuel prices would have immediately affected delivery service charge rates for all types of food delivery and e-commerce delivery services.

• Local Vendors and Small Businesses Would Have Experienced Additional Strain

Many of these vendors are already operating with extraordinarily tight profit margins. Increasing their costs of goods will force many of them either to reduce their profit margin(s) or increase their prices to their customers.

• Inflationary Pressures Would Have Mounted Across Sectors

Fuel is a main driver in the overall economy. A disruption to the fuel supply will cause a ripple effect in prices of almost every other good and service that people purchase.

• Emergency Government Intervention Would Have Been Required

Local and federal governments would have needed to either release inventory from their emergency reserves, or make arrangements for emergency imports from countries other than Iran to maintain price stability on fuel, adding even more strain to public accounts.

What could have very easily developed into a global fuel crisis and runaway inflation now is a moment of relative calm, a moment that most will not realize took place, but one that the majority would have definitely felt.