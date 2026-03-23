The conflict in the Middle East has reached new heights, and it is so not subtle. Iran has issued a strong ultimatum regarding its energy infrastructure: should the United States conduct military strikes against it, then it will close the Strait of Hormuz permanently. Closing this waterway would cause severe damage to global trade and delivery systems for crude oil and could lead to increased tensions in this already volatile situation.

Iran’s Warning Regarding Possible Closure of the Strait of Hormuz

Iran did not hesitate to respond to President Donald Trump’s ultimatum with equal force. In an interview with NDTV, Iran stated that if U.S. forces were to strike Iranian energy facilities, it will “not reopen the critical waterway” The warning follows a news item that reported a similar warning by Trump regarding striking Iranian energy infrastructure.

According to NDTV, President Trump stated, “If Iran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz by 48 hours from now, the U.S. will obliterate their power plants.” Trump’s statements on the matter included the assertion that the first plant U.S. forces would destroy would be the biggest power plant in Iran, and the U.S. would then proceed to destroy all other electrical facilities in Iran in this way.

Iranian officials responded to Trump’s ultimatum stating that any attack would result in retaliation from Iran, not only throughout the region but also in the United States. PSU Connect quoted an Iranian official as stating that if a U.S. attack occurred, it would result in closing the Strait of Hormuz, which could also potentially trigger attacks on electrical infrastructure in West Asia that is tied to American military installations.

Iran has warned that its electrical power plants and freshwater sources could become a “legitimate target” in retaliation for any attacks on Iran’s electric grid by the United States.

As widely reported by The New York Times, Iran has indicated that the country has the capability and resources to carry out attacks against desalination plants, which are critical to both the Gulf and Middle Eastern water resources. As such, the conflict has now expanded to include threats of disrupting access to water, and not just electricity.

Additionally, Iran is expanding its threats to other types of financial targets. For example, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that any “financial institutions” that purchase U.S. Treasury bills would also be considered “legitimate targets,” warning, “We monitor your portfolios… This is your final notice.”

Iran is indicating that it is willing to engage in retaliation that will impact the global economy as well as the military. This means Iran has escalated the conflict to an economic level as well.

The center of the ongoing crisis is the Strait of Hormuz, which plays a major role in global oil shipping. The Strait is a narrow, key choke point that handles nearly 20 percent of the world’s oil supply; hence, any disruption to the shipping lanes through this area will create immediate global market repercussions.

Iran’s Threats and Attack on Israel

According to NDTV, oil prices have already risen since attacks began, with U.S. crude reaching $100 per barrel, and PSU Connect reported that Brent crude is increasing to over $112 per barrel due to a sharp decline in tanker traffic.

Iran’s warning, if realized, will not be limited to only impacting the Middle East, but will have a ripple effect on nations that depend on imported oil, such as India, leading to inflation spikes, increased currency pressure, and potential economic collapse or significant instability.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) head Fatih Birol as reported in PSU Connect, the global economy will face “a major, major threat” and “no nation will be immune” should the situation escalate further.

Hezbollah and Iran Expanding The War On Israel Via Direct Attacks

The current trajectory of the conflict is escalating rapidly on the ground.

According to NDTV, Israeli, Hezbollah, and Iran have intensified their attacks against Israel, suggesting a regional escalation for all three entities. Israel has ramped up operations inside Lebanon, including suggesting that their operation has “just begun”.

As for missile strikes, Iranian missiles have been reported to hit the vicinity of Israel’s nuclear research facility in Dimona. The attack on Dimona injured dozens and added to the rising concerns that the conflict could escalate to nuclear-risk zones.

The Israeli military has also ramped up operations in Lebanon; Israeli officials have ordered the military to demolish additional bridges and homes, thus leading to further concerns regarding an extended period of escalation and/or occupation.

The civilian impacts of this conflict are ever growing.

Heavy airstrikes have left large portions of Tehran without electricity, demonstrating how attacks on the infrastructure are already affecting civilians’ daily lives.

The human impact is rising and how! Reports indicate that 2,000 lives have already been lost, with many casualties occurring in Iran, and additional injuries across Israel and Lebanon. As a result of the current conflict, millions of people are being displaced throughout the affected areas of the region.

Al Jazeera’s article illustrates the growing risk of increased violence. Mohamad Elmasry of the Doha Institute states, “We are climbing the escalation ladder every day.” He added, “It gets more and more dangerous, especially for the people of Iran.”

U.S. Worldwide Warnings, Expanding War Zones With No Signs Of De-escalation

The situation is continuing to escalate and shows no sign of winding down. The State Department has issued a global alert warning Americans to “exercise increased caution” regarding the potential for being targeted by Iran-affiliated groups worldwide.

At the same time, Israeli leadership is expanding military operations in Lebanon while simultaneously expanding the list of Iranian targets for potential attacks, including infrastructure, commerce, and banking/financial systems.

Given the rapid onset of escalated violence from the U.S., it appears that despite earlier indications from Donald Trump that he may be “winding down” military involvement, the newest information emerging from Israel indicates the contrary.