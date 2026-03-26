ALL HAIL KARNATAKA!

Karnataka legislatively took a flex-worthy step to confront honour-based violence by passing a sweeping law that places individual choice at the centre of marriage, finally; furthermore, it establishes stern safeguards against crimes related to caste and community.

Recently, the Karnataka Assembly passed the Karnataka Freedom of Choice in Marriage and Prevention and Prohibition of Crimes in the Name of Honour and Tradition Bill (referred to as the ‘Iva Nammava’ Bill). The purpose of this law? Prevent honour killings and provide protection for couples, especially those who are in inter-caste and inter-religious relationships, from threats, violence and social coercion.

Freedom to Choose – Law Affirms Individual Rights Over Social Norms

At the heart of the bill is the premise that consenting adults have the right to choose their spouse without interference.

Petition to send a copy of this bill to all our nosy relatives..Swaha.

The bill states unequivocally that two eligible adults can marry each other of their own choosing without requiring the consent of their parents, other family members, caste groups or communities. The bill establishes individual liberty, dignity and freedom above caste or traditional social norms.

Additionally, the bill prohibits anyone from committing any act of violence, harassment or coercion on a person or couple in a situation where they are alleged to have violated the honour of another person, group or community on cultural or traditional grounds.

This prohibition is intended to address not only acts of physical violence but also acts of social ostracism, the threat of violence, intimidation, and economic harassment. The proposed law offers a more extensive definition of honour-based crimes that are committed not only by murder but also by many other acts of coercion and violence against couples by their families.

The Inciting Incident That Caused Outrage

This piece of legislation came about as a direct result of a terrible honour killing in Karnataka which necessitated expeditious passing of this law.

SIGH!

On December 20, 2025, a father murdered his 20-year-old pregnant daughter in Hubballi simply because she chose to marry a Dalit man. How unfortunate is that?

In addition to the death of the unborn child, there were also injuries sustained by the husband and the in-laws during the confrontation. This horrible and tragic act generated public outcry across the state and displayed continuing problems of violence based on caste.

Honour killings have been registered in Karnataka with over 15 instances of confirmed occurrences or attempts to commit an honour killing during the past five years. Various reports of civil liberties violations provided evidence of multiple incidents having occurred between 2022 and 2023 which support the need for stronger legal calls.

What Does the Law Do (Protection, Systems, and Accountability)

In addition to providing a clear symbolic message of denunciation, this law also adds substantial enforcement capabilities.

Local authorities will be required to provide immediate and yes, appropriate protection for couples that feel threatened, including shelter within 6 hours of their protecting complaint. The state’s safe houses in each jurisdiction will be accessible to couples in distress and will offer provisions of security, privacy, and legal counsel.

Local authorities will also be obligated to establish systems within which local government institutions can provide support for couples who are threatened or victims of honour-based crimes.

Evam NammavaVedic Committees will be formed in each district and consist of a retired judge, a police representative, and an administrative body member. These committees will provide assistive services (including but not limited to marriage facilitation and counselling) to assist couples living in socially hostile environments to become married.

Karnataka is such a woke state, totally in awe!

In compliance with the law, 24/7 helplines are required to be established alongwith creating special cells to receive complaints regarding honour-based violence. Police and district officials are to take prompt action to provide assistance, including filing complaints, registering FIRs when necessary as per Section 154, filing chargesheets within 60 days.

Clearly Defined Consequences for Crimes Committed in the Name of Honour

This bill provides for strict penalties to deter honour-based crimes against individuals.

Should an individual commit grievous harm against a couple, the law requires incarceration for a minimum of three years and up to an additional three years, in addition to fines not less than ₹3 Lakh. In instance of simple injury to a spouse or other intimate partner, 2 years of rigorous incarceration and up to ₹2 Lakh.

In more serious situations, such as honour killings, life imprisonment will be mandatory under this law.

In addition, all offences under this law are classified as cognisable and non-bailable which prohibits the arrest of an accused individual without the approval of a court, and significantly reduces the likelihood that a victim will be intimidated or coerced to withdraw as a witness.

The law provides for law enforcement to impose restrictions on unlawful assemblies or gatherings that are an immediate threat of harm to couples.

Does the Bill Apart from Legalising Live-In Relationships?Defining Boundaries By Government

As the Assembly deliberations continued on this Bill; one of the constant debates was whether the provisions in this bill will indirectly validate live-in relationships.

Opposition Government leaders stated that by allowing couples to declare their intention to cohabit, they would give legal sanction (in other words, approval) for such living arrangements.

Law Minister HK Patil was adamantly stating the position of the government; he indicated that this law does not encourage live-in relationships, it supports marriage as an institution. He further asserted that this Bill is not dealing with live-in relationships, but only with affirming the rights of legally entitled adults to marry.

This clarification was made to reduce the fears of those who support honour killing legislation while remaining true to the focal point of the bill; to create protection for individuals that choose to marry.

New Law Like Legal Reformation or Beginning of Social Change?

The Karnataka Government has described this legislation as not just legal reform but as an important step towards social change as well. Officials have stated that this legislation will assist with dismantling the longstanding structures related to caste hierarchy and honour related violence.

The very name of “Iva Nammava” is taken from a phrase that originated in the 12th century vachana (spiritual and devotional song) of the philosopher Basavanna; this phrase represents equity-“He is ours”.