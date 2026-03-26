Mat kar lala, mat kar.

This is the pulse of the entire country as we see ourselves on the entry point of a LPG supply upheaval. India is now making a transition from Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) toward Piped Natural Gas (PNG). (or you know, it HAS TO).

To facilitate this transition, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has released an order mandating that all households must convert to PNG where available or their supply of LPG will cease.

According to various publications such as The Hindu, The Economic Times, and Mint, this change of direction from LPG towards PNG is a means to achieve energy security in India through increasing fuel diversity as well as expanding the necessary infrastructure during the current interruption of the global supply chain.

Govt Mandates LPG To PNG Shift Amid Gas Shortage And Energy Crisis

The government has clearly stated that households cannot use LPG for cooking if there is PNG available in that area. In the order, if the PNG is available to the household but has not switched to PNG, then the order states that the supply of LPG shall cease after three months.

Yes!

A household’s timeline for ceasing to receive LPG begins when they are given the initial letter from the City Gas Distribution (CGD) company. Households then have a period of 90 days from that mailing date to apply for and cease using LPG and convert to PNG.

90 din, 90 din hain tumhare paas. Aur ye transition kaise karna hai ye aaj mai tumhe…bataunga!

Local authorities indicate this rule is being implemented in order to be able to provide those communities without PNG access with the minimal supply of LPG.

Why Government Is Forcing Shift From LPG To PNG: Supply Crisis And Energy Security

The ministry has indicated that “there are constraints that are being presently experienced and will continue to be experienced for a significant period of time,” due to interruptions in the supply chains for liquid petroleum gas (LPG) and natural gas.

The factors contributing to the energy crisis include damage to liquefaction facilities in the Gulf region, and the long-standing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which affects India’s ability to access oil imports.

The government of India, to address these uncertainties, highlighted the importance of “fuel diversification as a measure to mitigate long-term energy security.” In order to reduce the risks associated with global shocks, authorities are attempting to steer households toward piped natural gas (PNG) which allows them to utilize domestic production of gas and source gas from more diverse places.

Oil Secretary Neeraj Mittal said this following the theme, “We have turned a crisis into an opportunity through structural changes and better ease of doing business.”

PNG Pipeline Expansion Rules And Fast-Track Infrastructure Push Explained

To enable this major shift, the government has implemented wide-reaching regulatory changes that make it easier to rapidly expand PNG pipelines across many cities.

The new regulations require local authorities to provide Right-of-Way (RoW) permission within prescribed timeframes. If they fail to do so after the completion of those timeframes, then they are deemed to have granted the permission automatically, creating a direct solution to the bureaucratic impediments that have been in place for many years and have been preventing the completion of pipeline projects.

Moreover, local authorities cannot charge pipeline companies any arbitrary fees beyond those outlined by regulation. Furthermore, gas companies will be required to begin constructing pipelines within four months of receiving their RoW permission or else will be subject to additional penalties, including possibly losing their exclusivity to the market.

These rules provide additional requirements for residential areas. Housing authorities and suppliers to supply consumers with an application for a PNG connection; once supplied, the supplier must serve the consumer within 48 hours after being authorized.

Upon completion of all documentation required to support your application for a PNG connection, an individual would be placed on the provided PNG utility bills, and municipal authorities are not allowed to reject application for any reason; therefore, this will support the more rapid disappointment of consumers being transitioned.

Documents Required For PNG Connection And Application Process In India

There is a standard documentation framework to demonstrate your identity, residence, and ownership when applying for a PNG connection; in order to apply for a PNG connection, the applicant must present valid proof of residence along with acceptable documentation demonstrating that the applicant is either a lawful occupant or owner of the residence. The documents accepted may vary slightly depending on who provides the gas; however, a government-issued address generally meets this documentation requirement.

The above-listed documents will help provide for seamless data transfer between the LPG records and the PNG records, therefore, making it easier for the authority to maintain customer records during the transition and after.

What Happens If PNG Connection Is Not Available In Your Area

Even with these strict mandates, other actions by the government will be in place to prevent hardship for those customers who have not had a technical solution for their PNG service.

If the authorized entity for the city determines that it is “technically impossible” to provide PNG service to a customer, the customer will continue to receive LPG service via a No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued by the authorized provider.

This type of exemption is often used to assist those customers living in older buildings, in high apartments, or where providing service via pipelines would be unsafe or could compromise the integrity of the building. Gas companies are now required by law to keep records of their justification for this decision to supply natural gas through PNG and not by LPG. This exemption will not be indefinite; should the conditions change such that PNG can be connected in future, the government will remove the NOC and restart the transition process.

This policy only applies to areas where there is presently pipeline infrastructure and can be built readily thereafter. If PNG is not available then households will not have a disruption in their LPG supply.

However, there are significant pressures from the government to expand coverage quickly to all households. These include hard timelines, deemed approvals, and accountability mechanisms to ensure that delays do not occur and that more households will come under PNG networks in the forthcoming months.

How The New LPG-PNG Policy Impacts Households And Urban Gas Distribution

The government order has also been established under the Essential Commodities Act which gives it considerable legal authority. The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) will be the overall monitoring agency for the implementation of this order.

The Board will monitor approvals, ensure compliance with regulations and oversee the expansion of pipeline infrastructure. The Government has also given designated authorities, similar to civil court judges, quasi-judicial powers to resolve disputes involving land access and right of way.

A Structural Change In The Cooking Fuel Ecosystem Of India

The direction of the Government is a substantial change to the current cooking fuel ecosystem in India. By making PNG usage almost mandatory (for households connected), law-makers are changing the way in which households will be using energy.