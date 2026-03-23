The conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran is intensifying, and as such, global health leaders are starting to prepare for a scenario that could change the Middle East and potentially the world. The World Health Organization has publicly stated that they are preparing for what they define as a “worst-case scenario” nuclear incident if war escalates.

SIGH! Let that sink in.

According to Politico and Yahoo News, this scenario is an overwhelming concern; WHO officials are actively making plans for an incident that could have long- lasting effects on the planet.

WHO “Worst-Case Scenario” Nuclear Warning: What WHO Officials Are Telling Us?

Hanan Balkhy, the Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean for WHO has made one of the most frank statements to date about the situation when he said,

“The worst-case scenario is a nuclear incident, and that’s something that worries us the most.”

She did not try to downplay this statement; therefore, she said, “As much as we prepare, there’s nothing that can prevent the harm that will come … the region’s way, and globally if this eventually happens, and the consequences are going to last for decades.”

WHO personnel are not merely standing by and awaiting progression. They continue to remain “vigilant” and monitor the effects of the attacks that are currently occurring on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Background on the U.S. vs. Israel vs. Iran and the Reaction to Attacks on Iranian Nuclear Facilities

The current situation stemmed from repeated bombing attacks on various Iranian nuclear facilities such as Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz. The United States President Trump defended the military strikes by saying they were necessary to “eliminate the imminent nuclear threat posed by the Iranian regime.”

But wait a minnnn….reports have indicated that there was no concrete evidence at that time that Iran was actively developing a nuclear weapon.

Operation Epic Fury, the name of the military campaign, began on February 28. Defense Secretary Hegseth and General Caine stated that the goal of Operation Epic Fury was to eliminate Iran’s ability to produce nuclear weapons.

“Intelligence leadership has taken a different viewpoint,” Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. Director of National Intelligence stated that previous strikes had destroyed Iran’s ability to enrich uranium and added, “There has been no efforts since then to try to rebuild their enrichment capability,” which was followed by a statement that the facilities where they enrich uranium have been sealed up and buried.

SIGH x 2

Nuclear Catastrophe Explained: What Happens

But, what even is a nuclear catastrophe?

It is important to know and understand the definition to fully appreciate WHO’s warning about this situation. A nuclear catastrophe refers to an incident where radiation is released into the environment at levels that threaten public and environmental health. This can occur through either:

The detonation of a nuclear weapon

Damage to existing nuclear facilities such as enrichment plants or power reactors.

WHO is concerned about more than just the use of nuclear weapons. YES! Balkhy stated that a comprehensive plan was being developed and prepared to respond to a nuclear event “in a broader sense,” which includes attacks on nuclear facilities.

Nuclear Catastrophe: What are the health impacts?

Excessive exposure to radiation can lead to both immediate and long-term damage to the human body.

Examples of immediate and long-term damage from radiation exposure include:

1. Serious Burns/Lung Damage

2. Acute Radiation Sickness

3. An Increased Rate of Cancer, Particularly Thyroid Cancer

4. Long-Term Genetic Damage

5. Psychological Trauma/Anxiety

History has shown that past nuclear disasters have resulted in significant and long-lasting health problems. For example, Dr. Abdul Muhsin Balkhy of the World Health Organization (WHO) emphasized this statement by saying: “I think those who read the history of previous incidents, whether intentional or accidental, are very aware of what we’re talking about.”

WHO’s Response to Nuclear Incidents

WHO is not only warning people about radiation exposure; it is also actively preparing for how to manage its effects on the health of people and the environment.

As part of its preparation efforts, WHO has taken the following actions:

• Putting final touches on its training to prepare health workers to respond to a radiological emergency.

• Training staff on how to manage the public health response to radiation exposure.

• Continuing to update the Guidelines for Public Health for Governments.

• Preparing for Long-Term Care for Individuals Exposed to Radiation.

In addition to what has been mentioned above, the organisation is preparing guidance for civilians about how to protect themselves from exposure and what health risks arise from radiation exposure.

One of the greatest challenges to responding to nuclear emergencies is that, once a nuclear incident has occurred, the ways of responding are super limited. Yes, the world truly enters its helpless era then.

The only thing left to do at that point is prevention; however, it is almost impossible to prevent nuclear incidents once they occur. On March 13, 2012, there were 14 health workers killed in Lebanon due to the attacks made on Bourj Qalaouiyeh primary healthcare centre as a result of military conflict. These events were publicly condemned by Balkhy as “tragic and unacceptable”; he also reiterated his view that health workers must be protected by international law “in all circumstances”.

The ramifications of the attack have had widespread effects on the civilian population. This includes:

In Iran, 1,444 civilian fatalities

In Lebanon, 886 civilian fatalities, of which 107 are children.

The attack on infrastructure has also created a high level of displacement. The United Nations estimates that there will be between 600,000 and 1 million temporarily displaced families in Iran. In Lebanon, there are approximately 946,000 registered displaced individuals.

In addition, the healthcare systems within the area are now being challenged with the level of casualties, shortages, and damage to infrastructure.

US Internal Divide Creates Tensions In an already Tensed universe

There have been no confirmed reports of radioactivity yet; however, experts are warning that this may change overnight.

The risks of strikes on nuclear facilities are very REAL. Damage to a nuclear power plant can release huge amounts of radioactive materials into the environment.

Balkhy gave a clear example of this possibility by explaining how those exposed to radiation could sustain serious injuries to their lungs and skin, while increasing their long-term risk of getting cancer and developing mental health problems.

It is important to understand that this danger can develop from much more than a nuclear bomb. Conventional strikes can create the same level of damage to nuclear facilities if they hit sensitive structures.The United States is facing internal divisions related to the Iran War and concerns about its escalation and possible use of nuclear weapons by Iran or Israel. Former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent resigned in protest at his inability to “conscientiously” support the ongoing war in Iran and to put the Iranian regime on notice that it posed “no imminent threat to our nation.”

David Sacks, an artificial intelligence adviser to Donald Trump, raised fears about an escalation from Israel’s side with regard to its potential use of nuclear weapons. Trump responded to this by commenting that “Israel wouldn’t do that,” thus illustrating the breadth of opinions about the direction of the war.

At this time, the world is at a crossroads, as we wait, watch, and pray that the worst possible outcome does not come to pass.