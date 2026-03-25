Donald Trump has made a bold announcement (and no one is surprised) stating that he believes America has “won the war” over Iran with total destruction of Iran’s military capability.

As reported by NDTV, BBC and DD News, Trump’s comments have only added fuel to the current fire engulfing the whole of the world in a conflict.

During his comments made while swearing in the Department of Homeland Security, Trump stated: “We have won this… their navy’s gone, their air force is gone, their communications are gone. Pretty much everything they have is gone.”

WOAH! This type of statement creates a perception by Americans that they are crushing an enemy in the most brutal way, but there is uncertainty about how much truth there is to his claim to have totally destroyed Iran’s forces.

Donald Trump Claims USA Victory Over Iran

He stated that while the USA has significantly increased pressure on Iran through military means, he is currently involved in negotiations with Iran. “We’re in negotiations right now. I can tell you, they’d like to make a deal,” Trump said. This suggests that through military pressure, the USA has put Iran into a weakened position in negotiations.

Trump continued, “We literally have planes flying over Tehran… They can’t do a thing about it… They are totally defeated… Militarily, they are dead. This demonstrates a strategy of combining military and diplomacy; while at the same time some believe the type of statements Trump has made makes it more challenging to successfully negotiate with nations. Trump also stated that stopping Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons is an important goal.

“It starts with no nuclear weapons… There won’t be any nuclear weapons,” he said, arguing that this conflict is part of an overall non-proliferation effort.

US-Iran Nuclear Negotiations, Peace Proposal and Sanctions Relief Proposal

According to the BBC, it has been reported that the United States has presented a formal peace proposal consisting of 15 points. Apparently, the basis of this proposal is that Iran will dismantle all its nuclear facilities in exchange for a guarantee of sanctions relief.

Despite this, many remain skeptical and rightly so!

Nir Barkat told the BBC that he believes it is “probably unlikely” that Iran would agree to this proposal and added that it was “beautiful on paper” but did not have any guarantees for enforcement.

Such proposals have a long history in diplomacy. They contain an offer of economic incentives in return for compliance with nuclear obligations. The continued absence of mechanisms for mutual trust and verification will remain a potent barrier.

Trump’s “Very Large Present” Statement and Comments about Oil and the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s Leadership

In a particularly controversial statement, Trump claimed that Iran had offered the United States a “very big present worth a tremendous amount of money,” describing it as being related to oil and gas and the flow of oil and gas through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump interpreted this as a sign that the US is “dealing with the right people.”

More significantly, he stated that the leadership of Iran had been eliminated. “The leadership was killed. All gone. Khamenei was all gone, as the expression goes.”

U.S. Strategy Contradictions: Iran War

While expressing an intention to negotiate, the U.S. seems, at the same time, to be setting the stage for increased military presence. According to the BBC, the Pentagon has announced that it will send more troops to the area, but is not providing further details as of now.

President Trump acknowledged this duality by stating, “If we can end this without more lives being lost… I would like to be able to do that.” Additionally, Trump has acknowledged the U.S. had considered military attacks on certain Iranian infrastructures such as the “very big electric generation plant,” but has not moved forward on those thoughts while negotiations are ongoing.

The combination of diplomacy and deterrence represents a very high-risk approach in which military pressure is used to achieve concessions without the risk of going to full-scale war.

Iran’s Position/Responses, Strait of Hormuz Shipping Assurances and Global Trade Concerns

Iran has strongly rejected any claims of the U.S’ position. An Iranian military spokesperson told the BBC that the U.S. is “negotiating with itself” and further added, “Someone like us will never come to terms with someone like you.”

Iran has also sought to provide some assurance to the international community that “there will be no hostility against non-hostile vessels” in the Strait of Hormuz.The economic repercussions of disruption within this waterway will be felt across the globe, notably in regions primarily relying on energy exports (e.g., India, China, Pakistan).

In Israel’s position relating to Iran, its stated war objectives and alignment with US policy: as outlined by Nir Barkat, Israel must prevent Iran from acquiring both nuclear weapons and missiles, as well as cease its support (proxy) of terrorism. ​Although Israel has clearly shared that it will continue to pursue military action against Iran with or without a nuclear agreement, it is evident that there will be further coordination between President Trump’s administration and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding military activities against Iran.

Regarding the US and Iranian peace proposal, Nir Barkat declined to comment on whether or not Israel played any part in drafting the proposal when asked, leaving some level of speculation regarding potential behind-the-scenes coordination between these two parties.

Concerning cease-fire prospects, negotiations between the United States and Iran through Pakistan; reports have indicated that Pakistan is willing to mediate between these two countries, as confirmed by Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, who stated that Pakistan is “ready” to host “constructive” talks between the US and Iran, provided both parties agree to it.

That being said, the situation also appears to have created a window for diplomatic resolution, as President Trump recently indicated that the US would delay military operations against Iranian energy interests.